Former Derbyshire Constabulary officer charged with misconduct in public office
A former Derbyshire Constabulary officer is due to appear in court following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed investigation conducted by Derbyshire Constabulary Counter Corruption Unit (CCU).
Former PC Daniel Nash has been charged with one count of misconduct in public office (MIPO). We received a referral from the force on 30 November and investigated an allegation that the former officer, who has since resigned, engaged in sexual acts with a woman during the course of his duties between October and November 2020.
At the end of the investigation, we decided the matter should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge of misconduct in public office.
The former officer has previously been charged with 13 counts of MIPO following a directed IOPC investigation and the CPS authorised a further MIPO charge following the new investigation.
Former PC Nash is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court today, Tuesday 20 December in relation to the further charge.
