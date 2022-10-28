Former Devon & Cornwall Police officer would have been dismissed for inappropriate relationship

A former Devon & Cornwall Police officer would have been dismissed if he was still serving after gross misconduct was found proven at a force hearing, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Ex-police constable David Hoar, 46, faced allegations of gross misconduct after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a woman, a victim of crime, he had met through his policing duties.

PC Hoar visited the woman’s home in July 2018 as the officer in charge of an investigation, following the report of a crime. He was alleged to have entered into a consensual, but inappropriate, sexual relationship with the woman shortly after. An initial Devon and Cornwall Police investigation into PC Hoar’s conduct concluded in 2019 that there was insufficient evidence for misconduct proceedings, but the officer was given management advice over his future behaviour.

The IOPC investigation began in March 2021 following a referral regarding the officer’s conduct from Devon & Cornwall Police, after further information had come to light. IOPC investigators interviewed the officer under caution, examined his mobile phone and obtained statements from several witnesses, including the woman victim. At the end of our investigation in October last year, we submitted our report to the force with our view that PC Hoar had a case to answer for gross misconduct. PC Hoar left the force in June this year.

A police disciplinary panel, led by a legally-qualified, independent Chair, heard evidence that PC Hoar was also alleged to have deleted evidence from his phone prior to being interviewed by Devon & Cornwall Police investigators in August 2019, to have lied to investigators at that interview by denying the sexual relationship, and to have continued to contact and meet with the woman after being told not to do so.

The panel determined on 11 October that the former officer had breached the standards of professional behaviour in a number of areas including honesty, authority, respect and courtesy, and discreditable conduct. It was decided he would have been dismissed had he still been serving.

IOPC regional director David Ford said:

“Cases such as these have the real potential to impact on public confidence in policing. At the outset of their service, it is made clear to officers that it is unacceptable to have, or seek, inappropriate and unprofessional contact with members of the public who they deal with through their professional duties. “Ex PC-Hoar’s improper conduct was exacerbated by the fact that he had been the allocated officer in charge of the woman’s case. Following a gross misconduct hearing, it has been determined that he would have been dismissed had he still been a serving police officer. This sends a clear message that behaviour of this kind will be thoroughly investigated, has no part in policing and will not be tolerated.”

Mr Hoar will now be placed on the police barred list.