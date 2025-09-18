Former Director General of Institute of Directors banned as company director over Covid loan abuse

Eleven-year director ban for businesswoman who breached Covid loan rules

Businesswoman Anna Daroy secured £100,000 in Bounce Back Loan funds for management consultancy Globepoint Associates Ltd in 2020 when it should only have received £50,000

The 61-year-old, who has had a 35-year career in the public and private sectors advising boards and executive teams, should have repaid one of the loans when she realised her company had received double the amount it was entitled to

Daroy, who was shortlisted for the Women’s Business Club ‘Businesswoman of the Year’ award last year, has been disqualified as a company director for 11 years following Insolvency Service investigations

The former Director General of the Institute of Directors who was nominated for a prestigious businesswoman of the year award has been disqualified as a company director for Covid loan abuse.

Anna Daroy served as interim Chief Operating Officer and later as interim Director General of the Institute of Directors from October 2018 to November 2019.

Six months after leaving her role at the Institute of Directors, she secured two maximum-value £50,000 Bounce Back Loans from separate banks for management consultancy Globepoint Associates Ltd.

Daroy received the £100,000 in loan funds within a five-day period in May 2020.

The 61-year-old, of Abbots Morton, Worcestershire, was banned as a director for 11 years earlier this month.

Globepoint Associates Ltd went into liquidation in March 2023, with both Bounce Back Loans outstanding.

Kevin Read, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said:

Anna Daroy abused the Bounce Back Loan Scheme by obtaining two loans when businesses were entitled to just one. When Daroy realised that her company had received double the amount of money it was allowed, she should have repaid one of the loans. Bounce Back Loans were designed to provide vital support to struggling businesses during the pandemic, not to be exploited by those who did not follow the terms of the scheme. As someone with such extensive experience in senior business leadership roles, Daroy should have known better than to break the rules. Director disqualifications protect the public from people who have demonstrated unfit conduct, and we will continue to investigate and take action against those who breach their duties.

The Secretary of State for Business and Trade accepted a disqualification undertaking from Daroy, and her ban started on Wednesday 10 September.

It prevents her from being involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.

Daroy, who has held leadership positions at both The Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management and British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy since the applications, is now banned as a director until September 2036.

Further information

About us

The Insolvency Service is a government agency that helps to deliver economic confidence by supporting those in financial distress, tackling financial wrongdoing and maximising returns to creditors.

The Insolvency Service is an executive agency, sponsored by the Department for Business and Trade.

Read more about what we do

Press Office

Journalists with enquiries can call the Insolvency Service Press Office on 0303 003 1743 or email press.office@insolvency.gov.uk (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm).

Out of hours

For any out of hours media enquiries, please contact the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) newsdesk on 020 7215 2000.