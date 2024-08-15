Former Dorset Police special constable charged with misconduct in public office

A former Dorset Police special constable has been charged with misconduct in public office (MIPO) following an an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

34-year-old Jade Havard is due before Poole Magistrates Court on Friday (16 August) to face two charges of MIPO.

The charges relate to the inappropriate sharing of photographs of a dead body and sharing sensitive policing information with members of the public. The person’s death was not treated as suspicious.

The alleged offences took place between May and August 2020.

Our criminal investigation into Jade Havard’s conduct followed a referral from Dorset Police in September 2020.

At the end of our investigation, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration of any potential criminal offence. The CPS has since authorised the charges.

We have been advised that Jade Havard resigned from the force in December 2021.