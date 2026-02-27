Former Essex officer barred from policing for excessive use of force

A former Essex Police officer, who repeatedly punched a man in the face during an altercation, will be barred from policing for gross misconduct following a disciplinary hearing this week.

The hearing followed an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the former officer’s use of force during an incident in Colchester.

On 7 March 2022, former PC James Brett attended a report of a domestic assault in Colchester alongside his colleague. After speaking with the victim, PC Brett left the address when the male suspect arrived, in order to speak to the man outside the property.

After warning the man that he would be taken into custody if he didn’t provide his details, PC Brett went to detain the man and an altercation took place where the officer repeatedly punched the man in his head. The man held onto the officer and did not let go, with PC Brett continuing to punch the man, including striking his face while holding handcuffs.

The man sustained injuries to his face and later briefly lost consciousness in custody. He was taken to hospital and found to have a broken nose.

Following a two-day disciplinary hearing which concluded on 24 February, former PC Brett – who left the force last month after resigning - was found to have used greater force than was necessary, proportionate or reasonable in the circumstances. The panel also found he failed to act with self-control or treat the man respectfully.

It was found that the former officer breached the police standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy; use of force, and discreditable conduct. The panel found his actions amounted to gross misconduct and he would have been dismissed from the force had he still been serving. He will also be placed on police’s barred list.

IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “Any occasion where an officer uses force must be reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances. In this incident, former PC Brett used excessive and unreasonable force when he repeatedly punched the man’s head, injuring him in the process.

“Our investigation resulted in the former officer being held to account, where he has now been barred from policing following a disciplinary hearing.”

Our investigation began after we initially received a death or serious injury referral from the force. This was followed by a complaint referral from the man regarding the use of excessive force.

During the investigation we reviewed police body worn footage and CCTV footage. The officer was interviewed under caution and we also obtained witness statements and reviewed local and national police policies, guidance and legislation.

We concluded our investigation in August 2022 and referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service. The officer was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was found not guilty following a trial in July 2025.