Former Gloucestershire Constabulary officer sentenced for child sex offences

A former Gloucestershire Constabulary officer charged with child sex offences has been given a suspended prison sentence, following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

Ex-Police Constable Darcy Woods-Broady, 21, pleaded guilty at Worcester Crown Court today (Wednesday) to a total of seven counts of sexual activity with a girl aged under 16 and inciting a girl aged under 16 to engage in sexual activity, on dates between October 2022 and March 2023. She was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment suspended for two years, was made the subject of a five year sexual harm prevention order, and has been placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

PC Woods-Broady was arrested by Gloucestershire Constabulary in March 2023 and suspended by the force. She had joined the Constabulary six months earlier. We seized the officer’s digital devices which showed a significant quantity of messages between them, along with images and videos. She then told our investigators that she had been in a sexual relationship with the victim and that she knew the girl to be 15 years old at the time of the offences. The sexual abuse took place at a number of locations including PC Woods-Broady’s home and in her car.

IOPC Director of Operations Steve Noonan said: “While she did not meet the victim through her policing duties and the offences committed were outside of work, PC Woods-Broady’s actions amounted to predatory behaviour on a child for her own sexual gratification. She has now faced the consequences of her conduct at criminal court.

“We directed the investigation by Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department and I am grateful to their officers for their professionalism in helping to achieve this rightful outcome.”

On conclusion of the investigation, carried out by Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department under IOPC direction, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service in November last year. The CPS subsequently authorised the charges against PC Woods-Broady under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

We also recommended the officer has a case to answer for gross misconduct and now the criminal case has concluded it will be for Gloucestershire Constabulary to organise a hearing as soon as possible. We have been advised that she has recently resigned from the force.