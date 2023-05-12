Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Former government minister jailed for making and distributing indecent images of children
An ex-Government minister and former MP has been jailed for making and distributing indecent images of children.
Today (12 May 2023), Paul Clark, 66, who represented Gillingham between 1997 and 2010 and was the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Transport from 2008 to 2010, was sentenced to 28 months imprisonment at Maidstone Crown Court today. He has also been issued with a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must sign the sex offenders register.
The CPS authorised charges against Clark, who pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and six counts of distributing indecent images of children between April 2013 and May 2021.
The court heard that when Clark was arrested at his home address by the National Crime Agency (NCA) he initially made no comment, but later said to officers, “I know why you’re here”, and “I kept telling myself to stop”.
When interviewed under caution, on two occasions he replied no comment to all questions asked.
A variety of digital equipment was seized from Clark’s address which provided a significant amount of digital evidence, including a total of 1,446 indecent images of children as well as conversations in which he received and distributed indecent images to others.
Catrin Attwell, Specialist Prosecutor of the CPS’ Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, said: “Paul Clark knew he was in possession of and shared indecent images of children but did not admit his wrongdoing when interviewed under caution. When later presented with the overwhelming evidence, he pleaded guilty.
“Examination of the electronic devices revealed offences relating to indecent images of children on five devices, this included imagery of children as young as three and a high number of moving images.
“The electronic devices also revealed chatlogs in which Clark discussed his sexual desires, distributed indecent images of children to others for their sexual gratification and used social media to identify and talk to users under the age of 18.
“Our Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit was set up in April 2022 to prosecute child sexual abuse. We work closely with law enforcement agencies to build strong cases against offenders using the internet and social media to commit sexual offences and are determined to help stop the devastating impact of these crimes on victims and bring offenders to justice.”
The court was told that there was no evidence that any of the offending took place while Clark was in office.
Notes to editors
- Catrin Attwell is a Specialist Prosecutor for the Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit within the Serious, Economic Organised Crime and International Directorate (SEOCID) of the Crown Prosecution Service
- Paul Clark (DOB: 29/04/1957) pleaded guilty on 2 December 2022 and has been sentenced today at Maidstone Crown Court for three counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child and six counts of distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/former-government-minister-jailed-making-and-distributing-indecent-images-children
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Far-right extremist sentenced after attempting to make explosives12/05/2023 10:25:00
A far-right extremist, who downloaded manuals on how to make guns and explosives, has been sentenced after he was found guilty of terrorism offences.
Millwall fan receives football banning order for homophobic slurs towards Bournemouth fans02/05/2023 16:20:00
A so-called football fan has been banned from football matches and fined for homophobic abuse of Bournemouth fans.
Two men convicted of conspiring to sell 9th century Anglo-Saxon coins.28/04/2023 14:20:00
Two metal detectorists have been convicted of conspiring to sell criminal property and being in the possession of criminal property after attempting to sell Anglo-Saxon coins from a Viking hoard worth £766,000.
Prosecutors focus on ‘love-bombing’ and other manipulative behaviours when charging controlling offences24/04/2023 15:10:00
Updated guidance on controlling behaviour published by the Crown Prosecution Service today emphasises the need for prosecutors to closely scrutinise the actions of a suspect, who can often take steps to disrupt or mislead criminal proceedings.
Police officer found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving24/04/2023 10:15:00
A police officer who left a teenage pedestrian with catastrophic injuries after striking him with her patrol vehicle has been convicted.
Man pleads guilty for role in running website involved in multi-million-pound fraud21/04/2023 15:10:00
A man responsible for running a website used by fraudsters across the world has pleaded guilty to being involved in a multi-million-pound fraud.
Police officer charged with misconduct in public office19/04/2023 10:10:10
The CPS has authorised seven charges of Misconduct in Public Office against PC Anil Celebi, 26, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into alleged premature closing of potential criminal cases and falsification of records.
Man convicted of threatening behaviour after eggs thrown at HM King Charles III17/04/2023 12:20:00
A man has been found guilty of threatening behaviour after an incident involving HM King Charles III in York on 9 November 2022.