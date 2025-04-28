Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Former Greater Manchester Police officer jailed for passing information and starting relationships with two criminals
A former Greater Manchester Police officer (GMP) who forged relationships with two criminals and passed on confidential policing information has been jailed.
Ex-Police Constable Choni Kenny, aged, 27, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday 23 April where she was sentenced to three years and nine months in jail following a directed IOPC investigation, carried out by GMP’s Anti-Corruption Unit, under our direction and control.
The former officer, who was based in GMP's City of Manchester district, pleaded guilty to four offences of misconduct in public office and one of conspiracy to commit misconduct with a criminal associate at an earlier hearing in January.
Kenny was arrested on 21 June 2023 and suspended. She was dismissed by the force without notice following an accelerated misconduct hearing on 1 April 2025.
The offences which took place between April 2021 and June 2023 involve failing to tell the force about her relationship with a criminal associate, Josh Whelan, while she was a serving officer and Whelan was in prison. The investigation uncovered the pair would communicate through mobile phones funded and delivered by him in which she would disclose confidential police information by accessing systems at work.
She also admitted failing to notify GMP about another relationship with criminal associate, Rahim Mottley. They have both admitted a count of conspiring together to commit misconduct involving accessing and disclosing police intelligence and information.
Analysis undertaken during the investigation established that Kenny would send Mottley images and information relating to warrants executed on houses for firearms and drug supplies.
IOPC Director Amanda Rowe said: “Kenny’s actions were audacious, corrupt and criminal. Abusing her position of power to assist criminal activity rather than clamp down on it was a complete betrayal of the public’s trust and such behaviour has no place in policing.
“The evidence we have seen points towards this being an isolated case of police corruption on this scale but the outcome sends a clear message to any officer who conducts themselves in such a way – they face serious consequences and will be held to account.”
“Forces have a key role to play in tackling issues like this and I would like to thank the team at Greater Manchester Police for their professionalism and thorough investigation that has ultimately led to the sentencing.”
Kenny was sentenced along with the two men - Rahim Mottley and Josh Whelan. Mottley, 21, was sentenced to two years and eight months. Whelan, 28, was sentenced to two years and two months for three charges of possessing an illegal mobile phone in prison.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-greater-manchester-police-officer-jailed-passing-information-and-starting-relationships
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Our independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal police shooting of David Joyce outside Milton Keynes railway station on 1 April continues to progress.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as we investigate the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident in Croydon following a pursuit involving Met Police officers.
A chief superintendent at Essex Police has been dismissed with immediate effect following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into his sexual conduct towards female colleagues.
An Essex Police officer who used unlawful and excessive force on a man while on duty has been convicted of assault, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the death of a man while in police custody in Romford, east London.
A former member of West Midlands Police staff will appear in court this week charged with supplying drugs following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) Anti-Corruption Unit.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating Staffordshire Police contact prior to the death of a man who was detained during an incident at Biddulph, Stoke-on-Trent.
A former Derbyshire Constabulary officer is to appear in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).