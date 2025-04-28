Former Greater Manchester Police officer jailed for passing information and starting relationships with two criminals

A former Greater Manchester Police officer (GMP) who forged relationships with two criminals and passed on confidential policing information has been jailed.

Ex-Police Constable Choni Kenny, aged, 27, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday 23 April where she was sentenced to three years and nine months in jail following a directed IOPC investigation, carried out by GMP’s Anti-Corruption Unit, under our direction and control.

The former officer, who was based in GMP's City of Manchester district, pleaded guilty to four offences of misconduct in public office and one of conspiracy to commit misconduct with a criminal associate at an earlier hearing in January.

Kenny was arrested on 21 June 2023 and suspended. She was dismissed by the force without notice following an accelerated misconduct hearing on 1 April 2025.

The offences which took place between April 2021 and June 2023 involve failing to tell the force about her relationship with a criminal associate, Josh Whelan, while she was a serving officer and Whelan was in prison. The investigation uncovered the pair would communicate through mobile phones funded and delivered by him in which she would disclose confidential police information by accessing systems at work.

She also admitted failing to notify GMP about another relationship with criminal associate, Rahim Mottley. They have both admitted a count of conspiring together to commit misconduct involving accessing and disclosing police intelligence and information.

Analysis undertaken during the investigation established that Kenny would send Mottley images and information relating to warrants executed on houses for firearms and drug supplies.

IOPC Director Amanda Rowe said: “Kenny’s actions were audacious, corrupt and criminal. Abusing her position of power to assist criminal activity rather than clamp down on it was a complete betrayal of the public’s trust and such behaviour has no place in policing.

“The evidence we have seen points towards this being an isolated case of police corruption on this scale but the outcome sends a clear message to any officer who conducts themselves in such a way – they face serious consequences and will be held to account.”

“Forces have a key role to play in tackling issues like this and I would like to thank the team at Greater Manchester Police for their professionalism and thorough investigation that has ultimately led to the sentencing.”

Kenny was sentenced along with the two men - Rahim Mottley and Josh Whelan. Mottley, 21, was sentenced to two years and eight months. Whelan, 28, was sentenced to two years and two months for three charges of possessing an illegal mobile phone in prison.