Former Greater Manchester Police officer sentenced for drug offences

A former Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer has been sentenced after admitting two counts of offering to supply Class C drugs, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Our investigation found PC Aaron Jones, 36, had offered to supply steroids in January 2019 contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Jones appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday (14 June) and was sentenced to a 12-month community order and 80 hours unpaid work.

The allegations that the former officer offered to supply class C drugs came to light as part of evidence gathered for a separate IOPC investigation.

Analysis of a mobile phone belonging to PC Jones uncovered WhatsApp messages which appeared to show the officer discussing steroids. One exchange showed a message from PC Jones’ number saying “Did I hear someone say juice…..” along with a photo of a drawer of medication which appear to be steroids.

In other messages, PC Jones said he had two different types of steroids in his possession and offered advice on using them. He contacted another person on WhatsApp to seek advice about the potential side effects of someone else using steroids.

During interview, PC Jones confirmed he had a supply of steroids which he photographed and sent in a message, but said they were for his personal use.

On conclusion of that investigation, in March 2021, we referred the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “The sentence sends a clear message to police officers who choose to engage in criminal activity that they will be caught and face the consequences of their actions.

“Conduct of this nature seriously undermines public confidence in policing and our investigation ensured PC Jones was held accountable for his actions. The behaviour we uncovered fell well below the standards expected of a police officer.”

A misconduct hearing for the officer will now be organised by the force.