Former Greater Manchester Police officer would have been dismissed for two inappropriate relationships

A Greater Manchester Police officer who formed inappropriate relationships with two women he met while on duty would have been dismissed without notice if he had not already resigned, a police disciplinary panel has ruled.

Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), an independently chaired panel found gross misconduct proven against former PC Simon Beech, who was based in Stretford Police Station.

A two-day hearing organised by the force concluded on Friday 21 April and found the officer abused his position for a sexual purpose.

We received a mandatory conduct referral from the force in July 2017 and began an independent investigation, which concluded in November 2018. IOPC investigators arrested PC Beech and searched his home in July 2017.

PC Beech met the women after attending crimes in which the women either reported or were a witness to.

Investigators discovered that just under 300 phone calls and texts were recorded in the space of a month to one of the numbers linked to the women.

Some of the women identified through the phone calls and messages provided statements to IOPC investigators. One woman told us she met PC Beech after being a witness to a crime and she had provided a phone number.

Investigators found evidence of PC Beech attempting to pursue inappropriate relationships with four other women by messaging them and this was found proven by the panel.

There were also allegations about contacting two of the women after his arrest and telling them not to speak to the IOPC or Greater Manchester Police about the matter. Again, the panel found these proven.

The disciplinary hearing determined that the former officer had breached police standards of professional behaviour for discreditable conduct and authority, respect and courtesy.

IOPC Regional Director Amanda Rowe yesterday said: