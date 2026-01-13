Former Hampshire Chief Constable to face gross misconduct hearing following investigation into workplace relationships

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) can confirm that former Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Chief Constable Scott Chilton will face a gross misconduct hearing, following an investigation relating to alleged sexual relationships in the workplace.

Our investigation found that the former chief constable – who retired while under investigation in April – has a case to answer for potential breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour relating to: honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; orders and instructions; and discreditable conduct.

We investigated allegations relating to two sexual relationships in the workplace that he failed to disclose. The first was before he became chief constable and the second was after his appointment.

Mr Chilton will face a gross misconduct hearing over allegations that he:

failed to disclose a previous sexual relationship with another officer during the application process to become chief constable

had sex with an officer while on duty before becoming chief constable

repeatedly and dishonestly denied the relationship while he was chief constable to senior figures from both the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner’s (PCC) office and the force.

abused his position for a sexual purpose having a sexual relationship with an officer while chief constable and failed to declare this relationship

IOPC Director Derrick Campbell yesterday said:

“Any allegations involving officers abusing their position for a sexual purpose are taken extremely seriously. “At the end of our investigation, we found evidence to indicate that the former chief constable’s conduct may have breached the police standards of professional behaviour. “We have decided that Mr Chilton should face a disciplinary hearing. It will now be for the PCC to arrange these proceedings in due course, where a disciplinary panel will then determine, based on the evidence, whether the gross misconduct allegations are proven.”

Our investigation began following a conduct referral from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight PCC in February 2025.