Former Humberside Chief Constable to face no further action following conduct investigation
Former Humberside Chief Constable Paul Anderson will face no further action following an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into a series of allegations raised by whistleblowers.
Following a referral from the Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office in June 2024, we began an independent investigation into the conduct of Mr Anderson, who retired in July 2024.
The allegations, if proven, were assessed as amounting to potential gross misconduct, and Mr Anderson was informed of this in November 2024.
Our investigation considered allegations Mr Anderson:
- made discriminatory, offensive, inappropriate or insensitive comments in the presence of colleagues and external stakeholders;
- relayed anecdotes appearing to suggest past actions that may have breached the police standards of professional behaviour;
- made inappropriate use of police resources; and
- abused his position to delay misconduct proceedings for his own benefit.
The investigator’s report was completed in June 2025. As Mr Anderson had retired, legislation required us to determine whether he had a case to answer for gross misconduct, that is, whether there was evidence of actions so serious as to justify dismissal if proven.
Mr Anderson denied all the allegations. We did find some evidence of some comments that may not have been in line with the behaviour expected of a senior officer. However, some witnesses told us they believed his behaviour was unintentional in some cases or not done with malicious intent.
Considering all the available evidence, we did not consider the alleged behaviour met the threshold for gross misconduct and found there was no case to answer in respect of the allegations raised.
IOPC director Emily Barry said:
“Given the officer’s seniority, and the seriousness of the allegations made, it was important for there to be a thorough and independent investigation.
“We know how hard it can be to raise concerns about a colleague, especially when they are senior in rank. Whistleblowers and witnesses must feel supported to come forward where they have such concerns, knowing they will be listened to and taken seriously.
“In this case, the evidence did not indicate there was a case to answer for gross misconduct and so there will be no further action in respect of these allegations.”
