Former Humberside officer would have been dismissed for fraudulent online gambling

A former Humberside Police officer who entered into a betting syndicate with the aim of facilitating fraudulent online gambling and money laundering would have been dismissed without notice if he had not already resigned, a police disciplinary panel has ruled.



Following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation, an independently chaired panel found gross misconductproven against former PC Joshua McGrory. The Standards breached were discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity.



A two-day hearing organised by the force, which concluded recently (Tuesday 24 January), found he failed to tell the force about his online gambling activities, his association with suspected criminals and his vulnerability to undue influence.



The investigation, carried out by the force under our direction, showed that between July 2018 and February 2020 PC McGrory allowed people connected to a betting syndicate to use his bank account and various gambling accounts for personal financial gain.



The investigation looked into PC McGrory and two other staff members, all based in Grimsby, who were involved in the betting syndicate. The two staff members faced disciplinary proceedings in November 2022. Both would have been dismissed had they not already resigned.



As part of the investigation, which began in March 2020 and concluded in April 2022, investigators analysed bank accounts, mobile phones, and the subjects of the investigation were interviewed.



Steve Noonan, IOPC Director of Major Investigations (DMI), said: “Police officers are held to high standards and they are expected to conductthemselves professionally.



“Former PC McGrory has shown a complete disregard for the rules and acted dishonestly for his own personal gain. In doing so, he let down his colleagues and risked seriously undermining public confidence.



“The panel’s decision sends a clear message that this behaviour has no place in policing and he will now be barred from working for the police in future.”