Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Former Humberside officer would have been dismissed for fraudulent online gambling
A former Humberside Police officer who entered into a betting syndicate with the aim of facilitating fraudulent online gambling and money laundering would have been dismissed without notice if he had not already resigned, a police disciplinary panel has ruled.
Following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation, an independently chaired panel found gross misconductproven against former PC Joshua McGrory. The Standards breached were discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity.
A two-day hearing organised by the force, which concluded recently (Tuesday 24 January), found he failed to tell the force about his online gambling activities, his association with suspected criminals and his vulnerability to undue influence.
The investigation, carried out by the force under our direction, showed that between July 2018 and February 2020 PC McGrory allowed people connected to a betting syndicate to use his bank account and various gambling accounts for personal financial gain.
The investigation looked into PC McGrory and two other staff members, all based in Grimsby, who were involved in the betting syndicate. The two staff members faced disciplinary proceedings in November 2022. Both would have been dismissed had they not already resigned.
As part of the investigation, which began in March 2020 and concluded in April 2022, investigators analysed bank accounts, mobile phones, and the subjects of the investigation were interviewed.
Steve Noonan, IOPC Director of Major Investigations (DMI), said: “Police officers are held to high standards and they are expected to conductthemselves professionally.
“Former PC McGrory has shown a complete disregard for the rules and acted dishonestly for his own personal gain. In doing so, he let down his colleagues and risked seriously undermining public confidence.
“The panel’s decision sends a clear message that this behaviour has no place in policing and he will now be barred from working for the police in future.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-humberside-officer-would-have-been-dismissed-fraudulent-online-gambling
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC statement following PC David Carrick's guilty pleas18/01/2023 09:10:00
IOPC regional director Sal Naseem makes a statement following PC David Carrick's guilty pleas
IOPC investigation after death of lorry driver detained by Lincolnshire Police13/01/2023 15:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the actions of police prior to the death of a man taken into custody after the lorry he was driving was involved in an incident on the A1 at Colsterworth in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire constable given final written warning over unauthorised pursuit before fatal collision13/01/2023 12:05:00
A Lincolnshire Police constable has been given a final written warning after a disciplinary panel ruled that he had continued a traffic pursuit despite being not trained to do so and told it was not authorised. The car being pursued crashed into a tree in Skegness, killing the driver Kyle Johnson.
Investigation under way following fatal Bradford collision05/01/2023 09:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into the circumstances of a fatal collision in Bradford Tuesday night (3 January).
Appeal for witnesses after fatal road collision in Liverpool04/01/2023 11:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for members of the public who may have witnessed a fatal collision between a police car and a pedestrian in Liverpool on 24 December to come forward to assist with its investigation.
Investigation under way into fatal police shooting in Carlisle22/12/2022 14:10:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into a fatal police shooting in Carlisle is progressing well.
West Mercia Police constable dismissed over inappropriate messages22/12/2022 12:10:00
A West Mercia Police officer was dismissed on 20th December after gross misconduct was found proven, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Met Police officer given final written warning relating to strip search of woman21/12/2022 14:05:00
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer was given a final written warning yesterday (20 December) relating to the strip search of a woman in Lewisham, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Former Derbyshire Constabulary officer charged with misconduct in public office20/12/2022 09:10:00
A former Derbyshire Constabulary officer is due to appear in court following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed investigation conducted by Derbyshire Constabulary Counter Corruption Unit (CCU).