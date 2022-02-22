Former Humberside Police officer charged with misconduct in public office

A former Humberside Police officer is due to make her first appearance in court charged with one count of misconduct in public office, following an investigation conducted by Humberside Police under the guidance and oversight of the IOPC .

PC Kate Elston, who was based in Grimsby, is alleged to have passed information and intelligence from a police briefing to two members of the public during the course of her duties between February 2019 and September 2020. She was arrested in October 2020.

On conclusion of the investigation we authorised the referral of a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised a charge of misconduct in public office.

She will appear before Grimby Magistrates Court today (22 February).