Former imam jailed for sexually abusing seven women and girls

A former imam who carried out a sustained campaign of sexual abuse against women and girls over more than a decade has been jailed.

Abdul Halim Khan, 54, was sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum term of 20 years at Snaresbrook Crown Court yesterday, Thursday 14 May.

He was convicted of 21 offences, including rape, sexual assault and child sexual offences, against seven women and girls between 2004 and 2015.

Melissa Garner, Specialist Prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Abdul Halim Khan abused his position as a trusted religious leader to prey on women and girls over many years, manipulating and controlling them for his own sexual gratification.

“He used their deeply held beliefs to instil fear and silence them, making them believe their families would be at risk if they ever spoke out.

“I hope this prosecution sends a clear message that the Crown Prosecution Service will work tirelessly to protect women and girls and bring anyone who commits these appalling crimes to justice.”

Khan was an imam at a mosque in east London and used his position as a trusted religious leader within the community to gain access to his victims and manipulate them.

He arranged meetings in isolated locations, and even their own homes, where he sexually abused victims under the false pretence of being possessed or disguised as a jinn (supernatural spirit).

Victims were led to believe that harm would come to them or their families through so-called black magic if they reported the abuse, leaving them feeling unable to come forward for years.

During the investigation, further victims were identified after the initial reports were made.

Prosecutors worked closely with the Metropolitan Police to build a case spanning more than a decade of offending.

Detective Chief Inspector Jennie Ronan, whose team led the investigation, said: “Abdul Khan presented himself as a respectable man who could be trusted. However, this was far from the truth, and he instead preyed upon and took advantage of others.

“Today, I want to focus on the victim-survivors, who have shown remarkable bravery in reporting Khan and great strength throughout the trial.

"We hope that today’s outcome provides as a measure of comfort as they continue to rebuild their lives and serves as a reminder to anyone who has experienced sexual violence that support is available.

“We remain absolutely committed to tackling violence against women and girls, targeting dangerous offenders and removing them from London’s streets.”

To support the jury’s understanding of complex evidence involving spiritual beliefs - including references to jinn and black magic, the CPS instructed a cultural expert to provide essential context central to the case.

Special measures were put in place to support the victims to give their best evidence, including pre-recorded cross-examination in advance of the trial.

The CPS has established a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to prosecute complex and challenging cases like this, sharing specialist understanding, helping to build strong cases and increase the number of successful prosecutions.