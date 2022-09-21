Former Kent Police community support officer to appear in court charged with misconduct in public office

A former Kent police community support officer (PCSO) makes his first appearance in court this week, charged with misconduct in public office, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.



Thomas Daley, 49, who was based in Canterbury, is alleged to have pursued a sexual or improper relationship with a woman with whom he came into contact during the course of his duties.



Between 24 and 25 July 2020 he allegedly sent her inappropriate text messages, which had no policing purpose.



Our investigation lasted eight months and, in February 2022, we referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charge.



Ex-PCSO Daley is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday 21 September.​