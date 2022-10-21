Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Kent Police PCSO sentenced for misconduct in public office
A former Kent police community support officer (PCSO) has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting misconduct in public office.
Ex-PCSO Thomas Daley’s guilty plea at Southwark Crown Court recently (19 October) followed an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Daley, 50, who was based in Canterbury, pursued a sexual or improper relationship with a woman he came into contact with during the course of his duties.
Our investigation found that between 24 July 2020 – when he attended her address in relation to a noise complaint – and the following day he sent her 119 text messages, which had no policing purpose.
In the messages, he told her he found her attractive, asked her to contact him on WhatsApp, requested a picture of her and made comments of a sexual nature. He also acknowledged his behaviour was unprofessional and that the woman could get him sacked because of it.
The woman, who was in a vulnerable position, told investigators she felt exploited by the officer.
In October 2020, she reported to Kent Police – during an unrelated incident – the contact she had had with the PCSO who was later arrested by the force.
Daley was handed an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for two years. He will have to do 150 hours of unpaid work and attend 20 days of rehabilitation.
IOPC regional director Graham Beesley yesterday said:
“Ex-PCSO Daley was found to have engaged in an inappropriate level of communication with a woman, using his personal mobile phone, contacting her while on and off duty, and generally engaging in conversations unrelated to his professional duties.
“He failed to maintain appropriate and professional boundaries between himself and the woman and failed to follow police policy by observing guidance on maintaining this boundary.
“He has now paid the price for his behaviour.”
Our investigation began in October 2020 with a referral from Kent Police and lasted eight months.
During the investigation, Daley was interviewed in relation to the criminal offences and misconduct. Evidence was obtained from his mobile telephone and the relevant policies, guidance and legislation examined.
Ex-PCSO Daley resigned in December and will now face a gross misconduct hearing, to be arranged by the force.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-kent-police-pcso-sentenced-misconduct-public-office
