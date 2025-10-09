Former Lancashire Constabulary staff member charged with misconduct in public office

A former Lancashire Constabulary staff member is due to appear in court charged with misconduct in public office, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed investigation.

Kate Miller, 29, a financial investigator based within the Economic Crime Unit (ECU), will appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Friday (10 October).

The charge relates to December 2023, when Ms Miller allegedly shared police information with a member of the public, without a policing purpose for doing so. The information came to light following the arrest of a man in October 2024.

We began our directed investigation in November 2024, following a referral from Lancashire Constabulary. Enquiries were carried out by the force’s Anti-Corruption Unit under our direction.

In May 2025, a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge against the former staff member.