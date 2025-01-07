Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Former Leicestershire PC charged with misconduct in public office
A former Leicestershire Police officer is due to appear in court this week charged with misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Ex-Police Constable Daniel Jackson, aged 38, will appear at Leicester Magistrates Court on Wednesday (8 January) to face the MIPO charge.
The charge relates to allegations that between May and June 2022 the former officer pursued personal contact and engaged in a sexual relationship with a woman, who was in a vulnerable situation, and who he met while leading a police investigation.
The IOPC’s investigation began in June 2022 following a mandatory conduct referral from Leicestershire Police. PC Jackson resigned from the force in September that year (2022).
After concluding our investigation, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which decided to charge ex-PC Jackson with the offence.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-leicestershire-pc-charged-misconduct-public-office
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC investigation into West Mercia Police fatal shooting in Redditch is progressing06/01/2025 10:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the fatal police shooting in Redditch on Christmas Eve is continuing.
Investigation under way into fatal police shooting in Redditch27/12/2024 10:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating a fatal police shooting at an address in Redditch on Christmas Eve.
IOPC witness appeal after fatal road collision in Handsworth23/12/2024 12:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into the actions of West Midlands Police prior to a fatal road traffic collision in Birmingham.
Two Met Police officers found guilty of assaulting 16-year-old child23/12/2024 11:15:00
Two Met Police officers have been convicted of assault following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into an incident involving a 16-year-old boy who they were transporting to hospital.
West Yorkshire Police officers dismissed over offensive WhatsApp messages20/12/2024 16:25:00
Eight West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officers have been dismissed following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into discriminatory, offensive and bullying messages shared on WhatsApp.
Statement on investigation into use of force arrests at Manchester Airport20/12/2024 14:20:00
We are aware of the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) decision to take no further action against police officers involved in a series of arrests at Manchester Airport on 23 July.
Former West Mercia Police officer guilty of misconduct in public office20/12/2024 13:05:00
A former West Mercia Police officer has been found guilty of two counts of misconduct in public office and a computer misuse offence, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Use of force by Essex officers prior to man's death was necessary, investigation finds20/12/2024 11:15:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the actions of Essex Police officers prior to the death of a man who had been Tasered, has found that their actions were necessary and proportionate in the circumstances.
IOPC appeals for witnesses following arrest of 15-year-old child at Camden Road overground station16/12/2024 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as we investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a child at the Camden Road overground station, north west London, in September.