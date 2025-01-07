Former Leicestershire PC charged with misconduct in public office

A former Leicestershire Police officer is due to appear in court this week charged with misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Ex-Police Constable Daniel Jackson, aged 38, will appear at Leicester Magistrates Court on Wednesday (8 January) to face the MIPO charge.

The charge relates to allegations that between May and June 2022 the former officer pursued personal contact and engaged in a sexual relationship with a woman, who was in a vulnerable situation, and who he met while leading a police investigation.

The IOPC’s investigation began in June 2022 following a mandatory conduct referral from Leicestershire Police. PC Jackson resigned from the force in September that year (2022).

After concluding our investigation, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which decided to charge ex-PC Jackson with the offence.