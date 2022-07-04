Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Leicestershire Police PCSO would have been dismissed for gross misconduct following IOPC investigation
A former Leicestershire Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) would have been dismissed, had he not resigned, after gross misconduct was found proven following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
At a disciplinary hearing held in Leicester recently (Thursday 30 June), the former PCSO faced allegations of inappropriate contact with a woman who he met through the course of his duties.
We received a referral from the force about the officer’s alleged conduct in October 2021 and began an independent investigation. We examined whether he abused his position to attempt to pursue an improper or sexual relationship with the potentially vulnerable woman.
He first met the woman during a call out to her home after she reported anti-social behaviour in the surrounding area. Following this initial contact, the officer sent a variety of flirtatious and inappropriate messages to her via Snapchat and Whatsapp.
It was evident from the Whatsapp messages that the officer was hoping for some sort of relationship with her. Despite the woman’s attempts to ignore and block him, he persisted in trying to contact her via further social media channels. He also asked her not to report him for the messages.
At the end of our investigation in February 2022, having assessed the phone data and witness interviews, we concluded he had a case to answer for gross misconduct.
A Leicestershire Police disciplinary panel, chaired by an Assistant Chief Officer, has now decided he breached police professional standards and that he would have been dismissed without notice – had he not resigned from the force.
IOPC Regional Director, Derrick Campbell recently said:
“Officers are duty bound to act with care and professionalism when interacting with members of the public and victims of crime. When any officer abuses their policing position for an improper purpose, they are carrying out a serious form of corruption. Such behaviour can have a devastating impact on those involved and serious ramifications for the public’s confidence in the police service.
“The officer in this case made a conscious effort to try and start an inappropriate relationship with a woman he met through his duties. He used a variety of social media applications to send unwanted and persistent messages. In doing so, the disciplinary panel has determined he breached the standards of professional behaviour and that dismissal would have been merited.”
He will now be placed on the College of Policing list of former officers who are barred from working for the police service.
