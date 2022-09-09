Former Lincolnshire Police officer charged following IOPC investigation

A former Lincolnshire Police officer is due to appear in court next month following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

Former Police Constable Shaun Wheeler, 56, has been charged with two counts of misconduct in public office in relation to allegations that he abused his powers for sexual purpose when a serving police officer. It is alleged that he engaged in sexual acts and inappropriate communications with one woman between July 2017 and March 2018 while on duty. It is also alleged that he engaged in inappropriate, sexually motivated communications with another woman between January and March 2019 while on duty. He had met both women through the course of his duties.

We received a referral from the force in February 2019 and investigated the allegations against PC Wheeler, who resigned from the force later that year.

At the end of the investigation in August 2020, the IOPC decided the matter should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has since authorised the charges of misconduct in public office.

Former PC Wheeler is due to appear before Nottingham Magistrates Court on 6 October 2022.