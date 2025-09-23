Former Manchester businessman banned after ignoring bankruptcy restrictions to act as company director for two years

Eight-year ban for businessman who disregarded bankruptcy order to act as company director.

Scott Dylan was the director of IT consultancy SDRW Limited from 2013 to 2015 while bankrupt

The 41-year-old was subject to a bankruptcy order from 2005 which remained active during his two-year spell as director of the company

Dylan has been banned as a company director for eight years following Insolvency Service investigations

A businessman has been disqualified after acting as a director of a company for two years while he was bankrupt.

Scott Dylan, 41, now of Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin, but formerly based in Salford, has been banned as a company director for eight years following a hearing at the High Court in Manchester earlier this month.

The Insolvency Service found that Dylan had acted as a director of IT consultancy SDRW Limited between July 2013 and July 2015, despite being subject to a bankruptcy order that had been in place since July 2005.

Dylan’s disqualification begins on Friday 26 September and runs through to 2033.

Dave Magrath, Director of Investigation and Enforcement Services at the Insolvency Service, yesterday said:

When someone is declared bankrupt, they are banned from running companies. This is to protect the public and creditors from people who may have failed to manage their finances properly. Dylan ignored this and ran a company for two years while he was still bankrupt. Our investigation showed he was actively involved in managing the business when he wasn’t permitted to be. The public has a right to know that company directors follow the rules. We are committed to pursuing director misconduct cases thoroughly and will see them through to completion, regardless of any delays to proceedings which are outside of our control.

SDRW Limited was incorporated in July 2013, with Dylan appointed as director. The company, based in Sale, Greater Manchester, described its trading activities on Companies House as “information technology consultancy”.

Dylan’s company was known as Digital London Limited between July 2013 and January 2015 and We Are AD Limited from January 2015 to March 2016.

Despite filing paperwork showing his directorship was terminated in July 2014, Dylan continued to act as an active director until at least 22 July 2015.

Throughout this entire period, he remained subject to a bankruptcy order that had been made against him in July 2005 at Milton Keynes County Court.

Dylan’s bankruptcy was not annulled until November 2015, well after his period of directorship had ended.

The company entered liquidation in March 2016, shortly after changing its name to SDRW Limited.

In a separate case, Dylan was sentenced to 22 months in prison in October 2024 for contempt of court after 60 companies controlled by him and his associates were transferred to two companies in the British Virgin Islands, in breach of freezing orders Barclays Bank had obtained.

Insolvency Service investigations into Dylan remain ongoing.

