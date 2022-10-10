Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Former Merseyside officer would have been dismissed for striking man
A former Merseyside Police officer accused of punching a man would have been dismissed without notice if he had not already resigned.
Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), an independently chaired panel found gross misconduct proven against former PC Sam Kane. The standards breached were use of force, discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy, and duties and responsibilities.
A two-day hearing organised by the force concluded recently (Tuesday 4 October) and found the officer to have used unnecessary and disproportionate force on the man who was on hospital premises.
The panel heard how the former officer entered a room on 22 July 2021 and pushed and punched a man in order to stun him and gain compliance.
After restraining the man and handcuffing him, footage shows PC Kane exiting the room with a hand injury. He later informed his sergeant that he had broken his knuckle on his right hand and returned to the police station later that evening with his hand in a sling and his fingers taped together.
A statement obtained from another officer recalled how PC Kane had told him his arm was in a sling because he “couldn’t be bothered to restrain him anymore so I punched him to the face two times to get it over with.” PC Kane later denied making these comments in interview.
During an interview with IOPC investigators and after being shown the CCTV hospital footage of the incident, PC Kane accepted that when he opened the door the man was in fact stood with his arms by his side and his fists were not clenched, after initially stating this was the case.
PC Kane said he could not recall how many times punches were thrown but the man can be heard on body worn footage saying he had been punched three times. An officer’s description of the injuries on the man noted three different locations of marks: the right eyebrow, top of the head and a cut behind the right ear.
Our investigation, which began in August 2021 and concluded in December 2021, followed a mandatory conduct referral from the force. During the course of the investigation we obtained accounts from witnesses and examined CCTV and body worn video footage. The subject police officer was interviewed under criminal and misconduct caution.
We passed our findings to the Crown Prosecution Service, who decided not to authorise any charges in this case.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates recently said:
“Police use of force is an area of serious concern for our communities and we recognise the potential for incidents like this to damage public confidence in the police.
"Police officers may only use force when it is necessary, proportionate and reasonable in the circumstances but following our independent investigation, we found a case to answer on the basis that the force used exceeded what was required in the circumstances.
“The outcome sends a clear message that this use of force has no part in policing and he will now be barred from working for the police in future.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-merseyside-officer-would-have-been-dismissed-striking-man
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation following death of man in Hertfordshire10/10/2022 14:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation following the death of man in Hertfordshire recently (08 October 2022).
Officers under investigation over offensive WhatsApp messages10/10/2022 11:43:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started a criminal investigation into the conduct of six serving and one former police officer linked to messages shared in a WhatsApp group.
Former Cambridgeshire Police officer would have been dismissed for abusing his position with vulnerable women10/10/2022 09:10:00
A former Cambridgeshire Police officer would have been dismissed from the force without notice for abusing his position for a sexual purpose had he still been serving, a misconduct panel found recently (06 October 2022).
Investigation finds force used by police prior to man’s death in Derbyshire was reasonable07/10/2022 12:25:00
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into Derbyshire Constabulary’s contact with a man who died shortly after he was detained during the execution of a search warrant found that the force used by officers was reasonable in the circumstances.
South Wales Police officer found guilty of common assault05/10/2022 14:20:00
A South Wales Police officer has been found guilty of common assault on a 16-year-old boy, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Statement read out at opening of inquest into the death of Chris Kaba04/10/2022 15:15:00
The below statement was read out today at the opening of the inquest into the death of Chris Kaba, which was heard at the London Inner South Coroner’s Court.
Investigation under way into death of man in custody at Merthyr Tydfil04/10/2022 14:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the death of a man in custody at Merthyr Tydfil on 21 September.
Former Essex Police Community Support Officer to appear in court charged with conducting unauthorised police systems searches03/10/2022 12:25:00
A former Essex Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) will appear in court next week to face allegations he conducted unauthorised searches on police systems, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).