Former Merseyside Police officer barred from policing for contact with sex workers on and off duty

A former Merseyside Police officer has been barred from policing after contacting sex workers while on and off duty over a two year period.

The officer’s actions were identified by Merseyside Police, who referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). Following the investigation, directed by our Anti-Corruption Unit and conducted by Merseyside Police’s Anti-Corruption Unit, gross misconduct was found proven against the former police constable.

A disciplinary panel chaired by Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss, ruled on Friday (19 December) that the police constable would have been dismissed had he not already resigned.

The officer, who cannot be named due to an anonymity ruling being granted, will be added to the barred list preventing them from working for the police in future after they were found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour for authority, respect and courtesy; discreditable conduct; honesty and integrity; and orders and instructions.

The hearing heard that the former officer contacted sex workers on over 80 occasions, including 30 times while on duty, between December 2020 and August 2022.

The investigation uncovered evidence of the officer making visits to areas frequented by sex workers and cash withdrawals correlating with these visits. On one occasion, the officer was seen wearing part of their police uniform while in the area.

As part of the investigation, analysis of the officer’s mobile billing was undertaken which showed frequent ongoing contact with sex workers both on and off duty. At no stage in the investigation was any apparent policing purpose identified for the contact had with the sex workers.

Furthermore, a review of the former officer’s internet search history showed frequent access to adult web sites on which a number of sex workers advertise services.

The officer was arrested by Merseyside Police on 4 August 2022 and provided no comment responses during criminal interviews. They resigned from the force in July 2023.

IOPC Director Amanda Rowe said: