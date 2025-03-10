Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Merseyside Police officer cleared of sexual assault
A former detective constable has been found not guilty of sexual assault following a trial at Chester Crown Court.
Ex-Merseyside officer DC Thomas Hankin was charged with one count of sexual assault following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation and was acquitted by a jury recently (7 March). He had denied the charge during an earlier hearing in January 2024.
We began a criminal investigation on 31 March 2023 following a referral from the force earlier in the same month.
We concluded our investigation in September 2023 and referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The CPS made the decision to charge DC Hankin in December 2023.
Our investigation looked at allegations that DC Hankin sexually assaulted a woman he met during the course of his duties in March 2023.
The court heard the former officer was assigned to deal with a burglary investigation and had visited the home of a woman when the sexual assault was alleged to have taken place. Evidence obtained showed that DC Hankin had visited the house while off duty on the date the report was made.
During the course of our investigation, we interviewed DC Hankin and examined his personal and work mobile phone. The woman was interviewed and statements were obtained from witnesses and policies were obtained and considered.
A misconduct hearing on 3 February 2025 regarding an unrelated incident which we did not investigate, chaired by Merseyside’s Police Assistant Chief Constable, found that Hankin had breached the standards of professional behaviour and would have been dismissed without notice, had he not already resigned.
IOPC Director Amanda Rowe recently said:
“Following a detailed investigation, we found an indication that a criminal offence may have been committed and that the case should be referred to the CPS.
“It is important for police officers to be accountable for their actions so it was right that the matter should be given a fair hearing in open court and we thank all those involved in this process.
“At a misconduct hearing held by the force prior to the criminal proceedings starting, gross misconduct was found proven and Hankin would have been dismissed had he not already resigned. He has been placed on the barred list meaning he cannot be employed in policing in the future.”
