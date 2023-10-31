Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Merseyside Police officer jailed after having sex while on duty
A former Merseyside Police officer investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following allegations he abused his position for a sexual purpose has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Adam Hoyle, 40, was convicted last month following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court. The former PC was found guilty of two counts of misconduct in public office (MIPO) and two charges of unauthorised access to computer material. He had previously admitted an additional three MIPO offences.
It followed three IOPC investigations into allegations he had inappropriate contact with vulnerable women he met in the course of his duties.
Recently (27 October) sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court came after a special case hearing, arranged by Merseyside Police, which took place thursday (26 October).
It was alleged that by having sex with two women while on duty – matters that had already been heard and found to be true during the criminal process – former PC Hoyle had breached the police standards of professional behaviour with regard to discreditable conduct.
The case against him was found proven at the level of gross misconduct and he would have been dismissed without notice had he not resigned prior to the hearing.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates recently said:
“Former PC Hoyle’s disgraceful behaviour has absolutely no place in policing and he has now been held accountable for his vile actions.
“I am incredibly grateful to the women who came forward and assisted our inquiries. Allegations such as these are taken very seriously by the IOPC, police forces and the criminal justice system – as this case shows.
“It is thanks to the bravery of those who shared their experiences that this predatory offender’s policing career is over and he now has a criminal record.”
We carried out two investigations into former PC Hoyle’s contact with women he met in the course of his duties, which concluded in January 2021 and January 2022. The third investigation began after three more women came forward, between November 2022 and January 2023, following media coverage of the criminal proceedings against him. Investigatory work has concluded, and the report has been sent to the decision maker.
Due to fact criminal proceedings had already started when the third investigation began, evidence we gathered was provided to the CPS prior to our work concluding. Charges arising from that investigation were among those dealt with during the trial in September.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-merseyside-police-officer-jailed-after-having-sex-while-duty
