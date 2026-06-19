Former Met detective would have been dismissed over false duty bookings

A former Met Police detective who repeatedly recorded another officer as on duty, despite knowing he was out of the country, would have been dismissed from the force had he not already resigned.

This week, following a two-day gross misconduct hearing, a panel found former Detective Sergeant (DS) Gary Waite’s conduct breached the policing standards of professional behaviour relating to honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct and duties and responsibilities. The hearing followed an investigation that was directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

This is the second outcome of the investigation, which was carried out by the Met’s Anti-Corruption Command under the IOPC’s direction and control, following the dismissal of DC Pervaz Malik earlier this year for organising sex workers for himself and others while overseas between 2016 and 2023, and also purchasing, using and facilitating the supply of Class A drugs.

The investigation found former DS Gary Waite dishonestly represented DC Malik as on duty no fewer than nine occasions when, in fact, he was out of the country and WhatsApp messages proved the former sergeant knew this to be the case.

As DC Malik’s line manager, DS Waite had access to book him as on duty via the force’s duty planning and human resources management system. In a prepared statement, DS Waite claimed that by making these bookings, he was trying to rectify unrecorded and unpaid overtime allegedly worked by DC Malik.

Mr Waite resigned from the force in March 2026 prior to the gross misconduct hearing.

Following the hearing on Monday 15 and Tuesday 16 June, the Chair determined that former DS Waite would have been dismissed without noticed had he still been serving, and he will now be placed on the College of Policing barred list.

IOPC Director of Engagement Amanda Rowe said: “DS Waite abused his position and power as a supervisor to dishonestly represent DC Malik, who he had a close friendship with, on and off duty multiple times, knowing he was out of the country.

“DS Waite’s lies gave DC Malik time away from work at the expense of the Met and to the gross disadvantage of other members of his team.

“Both officers have now been held accountable for their actions and will rightly never work in policing again, following this detailed and complex investigation.”

DC Malik was arrested in August 2023 on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and a referral was made to the Crown Prosecution Service in December 2024, which decided to take no further action.

Following a one-day disciplinary hearing in March 2026, a panel found DC Malik breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, and fitness for duty. He was dismissed without notice and placed on the policing barred list.

DS Waite was arrested in March 2024 on suspicion of misconduct in public office, but no further action was taken.