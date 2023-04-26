Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Former Met officer charged following investigation into corruption allegations
A former Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer will appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court this week following an IOPC-directed investigation, carried out by the MPS’ Directorate of Professional Standards, into corruption allegations.
Muhammed Mustafa Darr, aged 37, who was based at North Area Basic Command Unit, will appear in court on 26 April to face three charges of misconduct in public office (MIPO) and a charge of perverting the course of justice.
The investigation has been carried out by the MPS’ Directorate of Professional Standards under our direction and control.
The charges relate to alleged offending between 2018 and 2020 when the former constable was on a response unit and relate to the misuse of police computer systems including unlawfully accessing information to notify an external party, as well as the alleged theft of items from a member of the public’s vehicle.
One of the MIPO charges relates to the former officer allegedly using the bank cards of deceased persons following attendance at sudden death scenes. This matter was the subject of a separate investigation by the MPS.
Following the conclusion of our investigation we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges against the officer.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-met-officer-charged-following-investigation-corruption-allegations
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Greater Manchester Police cadet leader convicted of sexual assault25/04/2023 16:20:00
A former cadet leader at Greater Manchester Police has been found guilty of misconduct in public office and sexual assault following an investigation into allegations he abused his position for a sexual purpose.
Witness appeal following arrest of man in Shoreditch25/04/2023 09:10:00
We are investigating the conduct of a Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers when making an arrest in Shoreditch, east London, on 19 February 2023.
Greater Manchester Police officer guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following Stockport collision24/04/2023 13:10:00
A Greater Manchester Police officer has been convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into a collision in Stockport that left a teenage boy with life-changing injuries.
Former West Yorkshire Police detention officer sentenced over offensive social media posts20/04/2023 10:20:00
A former West Yorkshire Police (WYP) detention officer has been ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work after admitting a charge under the Terrorism Act, as well as another of sharing a grossly offensive message, in relation to posts he shared on Twitter.
Investigation finds Thames Valley Police firearms officers acted appropriately during fatal shooting in Milton Keynes20/04/2023 09:20:00
Our investigation into the fatal police shooting of Kelvin Igweani in 2021 found that officers acted appropriately and the use of lethal force was necessary given the circumstances faced by officers.
Update on investigation into allegations of sharing offensive messages among Gwent Police officers19/04/2023 16:10:00
Our investigation into the conduct of a number of Gwent Police officers over allegations of sharing offensive messages is continuing. Since our enquiries began, we have analysed a considerable volume of data downloaded from Ricky Jones’ phone and have served notices on eleven current or former Gwent Police officers to indicate that their conduct is under investigation.
IOPC investigation after death of motorcyclist in East London19/04/2023 11:15:00
We are investigating the circumstances leading up to a fatal crash in East London on Monday 20 March, which involved a short pursuit by Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers.
IOPC investigation after fatal road collision in Sheffield following police pursuit14/04/2023 09:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident in Sheffield following a short pursuit involving South Yorkshire Police officers.
Gross misconduct proven against current and former Greater Manchester Police officers over inappropriate WhatsApp messages13/04/2023 10:25:00
Six Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers have had gross misconduct or misconduct found proven following an investigationby the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into racist, ableist and other offensive messages which were shared by officers in a WhatsApp group.