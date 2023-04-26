Former Met officer charged following investigation into corruption allegations

A former Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer will appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court this week following an IOPC-directed investigation, carried out by the MPS’ Directorate of Professional Standards, into corruption allegations.

Muhammed Mustafa Darr, aged 37, who was based at North Area Basic Command Unit, will appear in court on 26 April to face three charges of misconduct in public office (MIPO) and a charge of perverting the course of justice.

The investigation has been carried out by the MPS’ Directorate of Professional Standards under our direction and control.

The charges relate to alleged offending between 2018 and 2020 when the former constable was on a response unit and relate to the misuse of police computer systems including unlawfully accessing information to notify an external party, as well as the alleged theft of items from a member of the public’s vehicle.

One of the MIPO charges relates to the former officer allegedly using the bank cards of deceased persons following attendance at sudden death scenes. This matter was the subject of a separate investigation by the MPS.

Following the conclusion of our investigation we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges against the officer.