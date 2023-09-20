Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Met officer charged in corruption investigation
A former Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer will appear in court this week following an Independent Office for Police Conduct directed investigation into corruption allegations.
Ishmael Donegan, 26, will appear at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (20 September) to face four charges of misconduct in public office (MIPO).
The charges relate to alleged offending between 2019 and 2022 concerning the misuse of police computer systems, including unlawfully accessing information to notify an external party.
The investigation has been carried out by the MPS’ Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command under our direction.
Following the conclusion of the investigation in January 2023, a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges against the former officer.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-met-officer-charged-corruption-investigation
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Ex-West Mercia Police officer would have been dismissed for inappropriate relationship19/09/2023 16:20:00
A former West Mercia Police officer would have been dismissed without notice had he still been serving, a police disciplinary panel ruled yesterday (Monday 18 September), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Merseyside Police officer who had sex on duty guilty of misconduct in public office19/09/2023 09:10:00
A Merseyside Police officer investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following allegations he abused his position for a sexual purpose has been convicted of misconduct in public office (MIPO) and computer misuse offences.
Independent investigation begins following wrongful conviction of Andrew Malkinson18/09/2023 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation as a result of its review into the way Greater Manchester Police handled complaints from Andrew Malkinson’s legal team.
Investigation concludes into the death of Marcel Wochna15/09/2023 12:25:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation has found Hampshire Constabulary officers who attempted to detain a teenager before he jumped in a river and later died, acted appropriately.
IOPC appeals for relatives of man who died in Peckham balcony fall incident15/09/2023 11:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing to the public in an attempt to identify any relatives of a man who died on 12 April 2023 after falling from a balcony in Peckham, south London, during an incident involving the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS).
IOPC calls for review of police strip search powers following Child Q investigation14/09/2023 15:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is calling for a substantial review of policing powers under the laws relating to the strip searches of children, to improve safeguarding and prioritise the welfare of minors.
Kent Police officer sacked over relationship with rape victim13/09/2023 09:10:00
A Kent Police officer has been dismissed without notice after gross misconduct was found proven at a disciplinary hearing, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Investigation progressing following death of man detained by Merseyside Police12/09/2023 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the circumstances of how a 37-year-old man died after being detained by police in St Helens is progressing.
Met officers under investigation following Croydon death in custody12/09/2023 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is criminally investigating the actions of two Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers as our investigation progresses into the death of a man in police custody in Croydon.