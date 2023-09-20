Former Met officer charged in corruption investigation

A former Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer will appear in court this week following an Independent Office for Police Conduct directed investigation into corruption allegations.

Ishmael Donegan, 26, will appear at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (20 September) to face four charges of misconduct in public office (MIPO).

The charges relate to alleged offending between 2019 and 2022 concerning the misuse of police computer systems, including unlawfully accessing information to notify an external party.

The investigation has been carried out by the MPS’ Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command under our direction.

Following the conclusion of the investigation in January 2023, a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges against the former officer.