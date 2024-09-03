Former Met officer due in court charged with multiple sexual offences

A former Met Police officer will appear in court this week charged with 21 criminal offences, including multiple rape and sexual assault charges, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Former PC Mark Tyrrell, aged 55, who was based in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 4 September to face two charges of rape and 15 sexual assault charges. The offending is alleged to have occurred between 2017 and 2023 and the charges all relate to one victim.

He also faces three counts of perverting the course of justice, relating to allegations that he deleted messages, pressured the woman to provide false accounts, and lied during interview while under caution.

He faces a further charge of misconduct in public office for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with the woman, who he met during the course of his policing duties and he knew to be in a vulnerable position.

We began our investigation in April 2023 after the Met made a conduct referral to us about the officer, who retired during our investigation.

We completed our investigation in August 2023 and sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charges.