Former Met PC guilty of sharing policing information with domestic abuse victim
A former Met Police officer has been found guilty of computer misuse, following our investigation.
Ex-PC Daniel Humphreys, 38, was convicted of misconduct in public office (MIPO) for sharing information from the Met’s computer systems without authorisation and for a non-policing purpose.
He was cleared of a second MIPO charge relating to pursuing an inappropriate relationship with a woman who was in a vulnerable position.
He will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on 3 October.
PC Humphreys met the woman while investigating an alleged assault by her former partner and took a statement from her at her home.
He provided the woman with information from the police computer systems including crime reports and details of victims of crime from cases unrelated to hers.
We began our investigation in March 2022 after receiving a mandatory conduct referral from the Met.
On conclusion of our investigation in December 2022, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which decided to charge the officer.
IOPC director Amanda Rowe yesterday said:
“Police officers should be aware that any misuse of computer systems for non-policing reasons is potentially an extremely serious offence.
“It is a form of corruption and reduces the public’s confidence in the police service. Former PC Humphreys now has a criminal record and will be sentenced in October.”
Our investigation found that PC Humphreys had a case to answer in relation to gross misconduct for abuse of power for sexual purpose (APSP) and sharing information from Met Police computer systems without authorisation and for a non-policing purpose.
This was in breach of the police professional standards of behaviour relating to integrity; confidentiality; authority, respect and courtesy; orders and instructions; and discreditable conduct.
PC Humphreys resigned from the force on 3 May 2023, the day before he was due to face an accelerated misconduct hearing organised by the Met. At the hearing the case for gross misconduct was found proven and he would have been dismissed without notice had he not already resigned.
He was also placed on the barred list meaning he can no longer work in policing.
As part of our investigation, we examined shared WhatsApp messages, interviewed the officer under criminal caution and took a statement from the woman.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-met-pc-guilty-sharing-policing-information-domestic-abuse-victim
