Former Met PC in court on misconduct in public office charge
An ex-Met Police officer is due to make her first appearance in court on a computer misuse charge, following an investigation directed by our anti-corruption unit.
Former PC Katarzyna Komor, 43, who was based in the Central East basic command unit, recently (Friday 24 October) appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
The charge relates to an allegation that she misused police computer systems to find information about an organised crime network and their associates.
Our investigation began following a mandatory conduct referral from the force in December 2023. It concluded in March 2025 when a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution, which decided to charge the former officer in September/October.
She resigned and left the force in June 2024.
