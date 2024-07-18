Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Former Met Police detective would have been dismissed over an inappropriate relationship with a member of the public
A former Met Police detective who sent sexual messages to a woman in a vulnerable position would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had he not already resigned, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Detective Constable Mark Connor, aged 48, had denied that the relationship was inappropriate but following a hearing, arranged by the Met Police, a disciplinary panel led by a legally qualified chair has today found that the officer’s actions breached professional behaviour standards. He will now be placed on the police barred list.
The panel heard that DC Connor first met the woman in 2017 as she assisted police with enquiries about a matter relating to her neighbour.
The officer was found to have had several exchanges of a personal nature with the woman using his police email and phone, before visiting the woman at her house without a policing purpose.
DC Connor also sent messages of a sexually explicit nature to the woman both in 2017 and again in 2020. There was also evidence to indicate the officer knew the woman was in a vulnerable position and she had disclosed previous dealings with police.
The panel found the former officer, who resigned in November 2023, did attempt to pursue an inappropriate sexual or emotional relationship with the woman and his actions breached the police standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy; discreditable conduct; and orders and instructions.
IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said:
“The public rightly expect police officers to maintain high levels of professionalism, particularly when dealing with people who are in a vulnerable position. DC Connor was an experienced police officer who chose to pursue an inappropriate relationship with a woman he met during his duties.
“His actions, including sending sexually explicit messages from his work phone, are not fitting of a police officer.
“Our investigation began after the Met Police referred a complaint from the woman, raising several allegations about the officer. This is a good example of the police disciplinary process and the police complaints system working together to effectively root out poor officer behaviour.”
During the investigation, we interviewed the victim and DC Connor, searched his property and seized a number of electronic devices that were forensically examined.
In March 2023, we completed our investigation and decided the officer should face a gross misconduct hearing for potential breaches of the standards of professional behaviour.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-met-police-detective-would-have-been-dismissed-over-inappropriate-relationship-member
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Final written warning for Derbyshire constable over use of force18/07/2024 12:25:00
A Derbyshire Constabulary officer received a final written warning from a disciplinary panel for his use of force on an 18-year-old man who was drunk and objecting to being dropped at the roadside in the early hours.
Witness appeal as IOPC investigates complaint over use of force by Nottinghamshire Police after road traffic collision16/07/2024 14:25:00
Two people who are believed to have filmed an incident in Nottingham are being urged to come forward to help an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), investigation into a complaint about police use of force following a road collision.
IOPC investigating police contact with Daniel Duffield prior to his death12/07/2024 16:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into contact Daniel Duffield had with South Wales Police and Staffordshire Police, prior to the deaths of both Mr Duffield and Lauren Evans.
Former Beds staff member receives suspended prison sentence for corruption10/07/2024 15:10:00
A former Bedfordshire Police staff member has received a suspended prison sentence following an investigation into corruption allegations that was directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC investigations into Nottinghamshire Police are progressing following complaints by families of Valdo Calocane’s victims03/07/2024 10:10:10
The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigations into complaints made against Nottinghamshire Police by the families of Ian Coates, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber are progressing.
West Yorkshire Police officer charged with misconduct in public office02/07/2024 14:10:00
A serving West Yorkshire detective constable is due to make his first appearance in court charged with misconduct in public office, following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
IOPC witness appeal following fatal road traffic incident in south London02/07/2024 13:20:00
We are appealing for witnesses as we investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal road traffic collision involving Met Police officers in Carshalton, south London.
Thames Valley Police officer guilty of misconduct in public office28/06/2024 16:05:00
A Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer we investigated has admitted misconduct in public office.