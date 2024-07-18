Former Met Police detective would have been dismissed over an inappropriate relationship with a member of the public

A former Met Police detective who sent sexual messages to a woman in a vulnerable position would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had he not already resigned, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Detective Constable Mark Connor, aged 48, had denied that the relationship was inappropriate but following a hearing, arranged by the Met Police, a disciplinary panel led by a legally qualified chair has today found that the officer’s actions breached professional behaviour standards. He will now be placed on the police barred list.

The panel heard that DC Connor first met the woman in 2017 as she assisted police with enquiries about a matter relating to her neighbour.

The officer was found to have had several exchanges of a personal nature with the woman using his police email and phone, before visiting the woman at her house without a policing purpose.

DC Connor also sent messages of a sexually explicit nature to the woman both in 2017 and again in 2020. There was also evidence to indicate the officer knew the woman was in a vulnerable position and she had disclosed previous dealings with police.

The panel found the former officer, who resigned in November 2023, did attempt to pursue an inappropriate sexual or emotional relationship with the woman and his actions breached the police standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy; discreditable conduct; and orders and instructions.

IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said:

“The public rightly expect police officers to maintain high levels of professionalism, particularly when dealing with people who are in a vulnerable position. DC Connor was an experienced police officer who chose to pursue an inappropriate relationship with a woman he met during his duties. “His actions, including sending sexually explicit messages from his work phone, are not fitting of a police officer. “Our investigation began after the Met Police referred a complaint from the woman, raising several allegations about the officer. This is a good example of the police disciplinary process and the police complaints system working together to effectively root out poor officer behaviour.”

During the investigation, we interviewed the victim and DC Connor, searched his property and seized a number of electronic devices that were forensically examined.

In March 2023, we completed our investigation and decided the officer should face a gross misconduct hearing for potential breaches of the standards of professional behaviour.