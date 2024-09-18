Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Former Met Police officer convicted of misconduct in public office
A former Met Police officer who accessed police records and passed on sensitive information, stole items from a member of the public, and used deceased people’s bank details, was jailed recently (16 September).
Former police constable Muhammed Mustafa Darr, aged 39, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court to 40 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to three charges of misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The investigation into Darr’s offending was carried out by the Met Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards, under our direction.
The charges related to offending between December 2018 and September 2020, when he was a Met constable in a response unit in north London. He resigned in February 2023 shortly before he was charged.
The first MIPO charge related to events between June 2019 and September 2020, where Darr abused his position as a police officer by looking up files relating to a fraud investigation into himself. He also accessed the police national computer (PNC) to access the criminal record of a family member and crime reports of a friend who had been arrested. On multiple other occasions he was requested by friends and people known to him to access police records about them and others, which he did before passing on confidential information.
In June 2020, as part of the second offence, Darr stole a laptop computer and a bag from a member of the public’s unlocked vehicle after his colleagues had arrested a man for a driving offence. The laptop and bag were later found in a vehicle parked on his driveway.
As the result of further enquiries by Met police, Darr admitted to the third MIPO offence for using the bank details of two deceased people after attending their addresses following reports of their deaths. He used their bank details to purchase items including electronic goods worth hundreds of pounds.
A further charge of perverting the course of justice was agreed to lie on file.
IOPC director Steve Noonan yesterday said:
“Muhammed Darr was a corrupt officer and his offending, which spanned several years, was appalling.
“He repeatedly showed a willingness to break the law by accessing police records without a legitimate purpose, which is strictly forbidden, and passing on confidential information about investigations.
“On top of this his dishonesty offending, where he stole from a member of the public and deceased victims were truly shocking.
“There’s no place in policing for corrupt officers and it’s this behaviour which significantly tarnishes the public’s trust in police. The seriousness of his offending has been reflected in his prison sentence.”
We began our directed investigation following a conduct referral from the Met Police. After the investigation completed in September 2021, we decided to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised the charges.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-met-police-officer-convicted-misconduct-public-office
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC concludes investigation into Lincolnshire Police involvement prior to the bodies of Kenneth and Bronson Battersby being discovered13/09/2024 12:10:00
We completed our investigation in July into the involvement of Lincolnshire Police prior to the bodies of Kenneth and Bronson Battersby being discovered in Skegness.
Avon and Somerset Police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving12/09/2024 10:20:00
An Avon and Somerset Police officer is facing a charge of causing death by dangerous driving following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Witness appeal following death of man taken to custody in Liverpool12/09/2024 09:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses to assist with our investigation into the death of a man who was taken to police custody in Liverpool.
Former Thames Valley Police call handler jailed after admitting corruption11/09/2024 09:10:00
A former Thames Valley Police (TVP) staff member has been sentenced to 34 months imprisonment after admitting to corruption charges, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct directed investigation.
Former Surrey Police Community Support Officer charged following stabbing incident10/09/2024 09:10:00
A former Surrey Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) will be appearing in court this week charged with multiple offences, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Met officers involved in police pursuit prior to fatal motorcycle collision acted appropriately09/09/2024 14:20:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the actions of Met Police officers who pursued a motorcyclist prior to a fatal collision in east London in 2023, found that officers acted appropriately and in line with policies and guidance.
Gross misconduct proven against two Devon and Cornwall Police officers over level of care to man who died06/09/2024 16:25:00
A police disciplinary panel has found gross misconduct proven against two Devon and Cornwall Police officers for failing to provide appropriate care to a man who died.
You have a voice - our campaign to help women and girls be heard Published: 05 Sep 202405/09/2024 11:15:00
We have launched a campaign – ‘You have a voice’ - to remind women and girls about their right to complain if they have ever been made to feel unsafe, uncomfortable, or dismissed by the police.
Former Avon and Somerset Police detective would have been dismissed for inappropriate relationships with women04/09/2024 15:10:00
A former Avon and Somerset Police officer would have been dismissed without notice had he still been serving, a police disciplinary panel ruled yesterday (Tuesday 3 September), following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).