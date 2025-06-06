Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Met Police officer sentenced for misconduct in public office
A former Met Police sergeant has been sentenced to eight months in jail after admitting to misconduct in public office, following our investigation.
Sergeant Jonathan Peters, aged 37 and attached to the South East Command Unit, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a woman who was in a vulnerable position, that he had met during the course of his duties.
The charge relates to offending between March and December 2021 when the officer persuaded the woman to enter into a sexual relationship after attending her home as part of a police investigation.
Phone record evidence we obtained showed that the officer repeatedly contacted the woman whilst on duty and without a policing purpose.
IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “Police officers are expected to maintain high levels of professionalism and integrity, particularly when dealing with members of the public who are often in a vulnerable position, given they are dealing directly with the police.
“Jonathan Peters abused his position as a police officer for a sexual purpose, a form of corruption, and he has now paid the price with a criminal conviction, the loss of his career and a period of imprisonment.
“This sends a strong message to others in policing that this type of behaviour will be robustly investigated, and they will have to live with the serious consequences of their actions.”
Our investigation began in January 2022 following a mandatory conduct referral from the force. After concluding our investigation in July 2023, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which decided to charge PS Peters with the offence.
An accelerated misconduct hearing, arranged by the force, was held on 10 April 2025 following his criminal conviction where he was dismissed without notice for discreditable conduct. He will also be placed on the police barred list.
At the end of our investigation, we also found the officer should face a disciplinary hearing for multiple alleged breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour. We will be liaising with the force on disciplinary matters.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-met-police-officer-sentenced-misconduct-public-office
