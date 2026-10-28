Former Metropolitan Police officer convicted of rape and sexual offences

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of rape and three sexual assaults following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

We began an investigation in April 2023, following a referral from the force, into Mark Tyrrell and his long-term contact with a woman he met through his policing duties.

It first became known when officers attended a report of a disturbance at a woman’s home and found Tyrrell – then a serving Met officer – hiding underneath a duvet on the floor of the bedroom at the address.

Subsequent enquiries uncovered evidence that Tyrrell used his position to pursue and maintain sexual contact with the woman over a prolonged period after first meeting her through his duties.

Tyrrell moved in with her three years later, and the victim-survivor disclosed that he became increasingly sexually demanding towards her and she reported numerous rape and sexual assault offences.

Evidence gathered during the investigation included witness accounts, recordings of telephone conversations, thousands of text messages, financial records and other material relating to the relationship.

On conclusion of our investigation in May 2024, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised criminal charges.

After a trial at Southwark Crown Court, Mark Tyrrell was convicted of rape, three sexual assault offences and of perverting the course of justice for deleting messages from his mobile phone in an attempt to destroy evidence moments after he was caught by officers at her address.

He had previously pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office for obtaining the woman’s mobile number in his role as a police officer and then using it to initiate a sexual relationship with her; and to perverting the course of justice for pressuring and directing her to give a false account to the police about the nature of his contact with her.

He was cleared of 13 other charges of sexual offences.

He will be sentenced on 16 December.

IOPC director of engagement Amanda Rowe said: "Mark Tyrrell abused his position as a police officer to pursue contact with a woman who was in a vulnerable position when he first met during the course of his duties as a police officer.

"The serious offences for which he has now been convicted represent a gross abuse of power and a predilection for violent sexual offending. His actions are a complete betrayal of the standards the public rightly expect from those entrusted with policing.

"Our investigation uncovered evidence that Tyrrell sought to conceal the true nature of his contact with her and encouraged the woman to provide a false account when concerns came to light.

"I would like to acknowledge the courage shown by the victim-survivor in coming forward in extremely difficult circumstances and supporting what was a lengthy and complex investigation.

"His conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law and police officers who commit appalling crimes like this will be dealt with severely.”

Tyrrell had already retired from the Metropolitan Police before misconduct proceedings concluded. An accelerated misconduct hearing in December 2023 found that, had he still been serving, he would have been dismissed without notice.