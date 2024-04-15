Former MoD official jailed for taking £70k in kickbacks following SFO investigation

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has secured an 30-month prison sentence and a £123,000 confiscation order for Jeffrey Cook, a former Ministry of Defence (MoD) official. This follows his conviction for misconduct in public office for taking secret payments in exchange for commissioning work from offshore consultants.

An SFO investigation found he received over £70,000 worth of payments and gifts, comprising £44,000 in cash and two cars. Mr Cook received the kickbacks while employed at the MoD and seconded to UK defence contractor Paradigm.

Mr Cook’s sentencing caps a complex investigation and prosecution by the UK’s leading agency for tackling complex fraud, bribery and corruption, which also saw the successful prosecution of GPT Special Project Management Ltd which pleaded guilty to corruption in 2021 and paid a penalty of nearly £30 million.

Director of the Serious Fraud Office, Nick Ephgrave QPM, recently said: