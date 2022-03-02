Former Northamptonshire Police officer charged following directed IOPC investigation

A former Northamptonshire Police officer is due to appear in court this week following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into his alleged abuse of police powers and privileges.

We received a mandatory referral from Northamptonshire Police in January 2021 and, following a directed investigation, conducted by Northamptonshire Police Counter Corruption Unit, Oliver Binns has been charged with corruption.

It follows allegations the 25-year-old former probationary officer – who has since resigned from the force - made inappropriate contact with a woman following her release from custody in 2020.

At the end of the investigation, we requested the force refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised a charge of corrupt/improper exercise of police powers and privileges by a constable contrary to the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015.

He is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates Court on 4 March 2022.