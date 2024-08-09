Former Northumbria Police officer due in court charged with misconduct in public office

A former Northumbria Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court charged with two counts of misconduct in public office, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

DC John Hamilton, who was based in south Tyneside, is alleged to have sent inappropriate messages to a child during the course of his duties between September and October 2021.

We began our investigation in November 2021 after we received a conduct referral from Northumbria Police. In February 2023 we completed our investigation and sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.

Hamilton, 54, is due to appear before North Tyneside Magistrates Court today (Friday 9 August).