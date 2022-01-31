Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Former Northumbria Police officer jailed over inappropriate contact with women
A former Northumbria Police officer who sent sexualised messages, photos and videos to women he met through his job has been jailed for three months for misconduct in public office.
A managed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation, carried out by the force under our direction, found PC Marc Hopkins, who has since resigned, sent inappropriate messages, sometimes while on duty, without any policing purpose to do so.
Hopkins, who had been based in Newcastle, previously pleaded guilty to three charges of misconduct in public office and was recently (28 January 2022) sentenced to three months in prison at Newcastle Crown Court.
We received a referral in January 2020 from Northumbria Police, after officers had arrested him following a complaint from a woman, who said he had sent her inappropriate images.
Investigators also looked at his contact with several other women based on evidence that came to light during the investigation. This included speaking with the women and examining Hopkins’ mobile phone.
We referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service upon completion of the investigation in September 2020 which authorised the charges of misconduct in public office in relation to his contact with three women. He pleaded guilty to the charges at a hearing in August 2021.
IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle recently said:
“When a police officer abuses their position for a sexual purpose, this is a form of corruption – and it has absolutely no place in policing.
“Marc Hopkins showed a pattern of escalating behaviour with women he met through his job but who he continued to contact when there was no longer any policing purpose to do so.
“We are incredibly grateful to the brave women who came forward to speak out against his unacceptable behaviour and helped uncover further offending which may otherwise have gone unreported. Nobody should ever be made to feel uncomfortable and unable to challenge a person’s behaviour just because of their job.”
Following the investigation, Hopkins, who resigned in January 2021, was found to have a case to answer for gross misconduct in respect of his contact with six women and the force will now arrange for disciplinary proceedings to take place.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-northumbria-police-officer-jailed-over-inappropriate-contact-women
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation concludes following deaths of two men after police pursuit in West Yorkshire28/01/2022 09:10:00
Police officers who pursued a vehicle in West Yorkshire before it was involved in a fatal collision acted in accordance with the relevant policies, an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation concluded.
West Midlands Police officer faces trial for alleged assault27/01/2022 09:15:00
A West Midlands Police officer is facing a trial accused of assaulting a man in Wolverhampton following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Greater Manchester Police officer guilty of misconduct in public office over relationship with vulnerable victim of crime21/01/2022 12:25:00
A Greater Manchester Police officer who formed an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable woman has been found guilty of misconduct in public office and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Former North Yorkshire officer would have been dismissed for abusing his position for a sexual purpose21/01/2022 09:10:00
A former North Yorkshire Police officer, who had sexual physical contact and sent inappropriate photos of a sexual nature to a member of the public he met while on duty, would have been dismissed without notice if he had not already resigned, a police disciplinary panel has ruled.
Suffolk police officer given final written warning for gross misconduct17/01/2022 09:10:00
A Suffolk Constabulary officer was given a final written warning on Monday 10 January after a disciplinary hearing was told that he had attempted to form an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable woman he came into contact with during the course of his duties.
Surrey Police officer given final written warning for inappropriate relationship with woman11/01/2022 12:25:00
A Surrey Police officer was given a final written warning after a disciplinary hearing which concluded on 7 January decided he had formed an inappropriate relationship with a woman he had met during the course of his work, who was in a vulnerable position.
Thames Valley Police officer charged over inappropriate relationships with women06/01/2022 12:10:00
A Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer will appear in court charged with three counts of misconduct in public office and two counts of computer misuse.
Update on investigation into incident at Perry Barr custody suite24/12/2021 10:20:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into an incident at Perry Barr custody suite, in Birmingham, in October is progressing.
Northumbria Police officer dismissed over inappropriate photos on social media23/12/2021 14:15:00
A Northumbria Police officer has been dismissed without notice following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into inappropriate images of him that were shared on social media.