Former Northumbria Police officer who sent inappropriate messages to a child guilty of misconduct in public office
A former Northumbria Police officer investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who exchanged inappropriate messages with a vulnerable 14-year-old girl has been convicted of misconduct in public office.
Former Detective Constable John Hamilton was recently (23 February) found guilty following a trial at Teesside Crown Court. He will be sentenced on 10 April 2026.
DC Hamilton who worked within the child and adult protection safeguarding department, had denied the charge during an earlier hearing at North Tyneside Magistrates Court in August 2024.
We began a criminal investigation in November 2021 following a referral from Northumbria Police. Prior to the referral on 1 October 2021, the officer was suspended by the force and was arrested by the IOPC later that month.
Our investigation found that DC Hamilton was assigned to an investigation involving a 14-year-old girl who had been a victim of a serious sexual assault.
On 23 September 2021, Northumbria Police received a referral from the school that raised concerns about the contact the DC Hamilton had with the girl. She reported to school staff that DC Hamilton had been contacting her excessively via text messages and felt she was being inundated with messages from him.
DC Hamilton spoke to the girl at the school she attended on three occasions and had told staff to leave the room while he spoke to her on one visit. The girl reported that the officer had made little mention of the matters he had been assigned to investigate.
The officer made two further unannounced visits to the school and had asked the girl in a message whether he could take her out on a drive and return her home afterwards.
Analysis of the officer’s work phone uncovered 268 text messages exchanged between DC Hamilton and the girl on eight separate days between 10 and 23 September 2021 with many of DC Hamilton’s messages sent late at night or in the early hours of the morning.
We found evidence of the officer sending three late-night voice messages on one evening in the two-week period with the officer’s voice slurred throughout.
Evidence gathered also showed a lack of records in respect of the contact he had with the girl despite the fact DC Hamilton was duty bound to do so.
IOPC Director Emily Barry yesterday said:
“DC Hamilton was an experienced police officer with over 24 years of service so he knew perfectly well the standards of professional behaviour expected of him, whether on or off duty.
“The seriousness of his actions were exacerbated by the fact he worked in a safeguarding team and was meant to be protecting a 14-year-old girl who was in an extremely vulnerable position as a victim of crime. Police officers are made fully aware from the outset of their responsibilities with how they deal with members of the public they meet through their professional duties. Hamilton completely abused his position of trust and has rightfully been held accountable for his actions.
“We are always incredibly grateful to the brave people who speak out about the inappropriate behaviour they have experienced or witnessed. We want people to feel empowered to speak up if they believe an officer has acted inappropriately. You are not alone; you will be listened to; and your experiences will be taken seriously.”
We concluded our investigation in February 2023 and referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Hamilton was charged in August 2024.
Following our investigation, we also decided the former officer should face a gross misconduct hearing in relation to his conduct. We will now liaise with the force about disciplinary proceedings.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/former-northumbria-police-officer-who-sent-inappropriate-messages-child-guilty-misconduct
