Former nurse jailed for attempted murder by a needle attack on a record shop owner

A former nurse who stabbed a record shop owner boss with a needle containing a muscle-relaxing anaesthetic has been jailed for attempted murder.

Darren Harris, 58, a nurse of 24 years’ experience has been sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 15 years and 84 days at Leeds Crown Court on 11 April 2025 after being found guilty of attempted murder and having earlier pleaded guilty to administering a noxious substance.

Harris stabbed Gary Lewis with a hypodermic needle, injecting him in the buttocks with a drug called Rocuronium at the Betterdaze record shop in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.

Mr Lewis was left in a state of paralysis and would have died from the attack without the intervention of a neighbouring shopkeeper and paramedics.

Edmund Hall of the Crown Prosecution Service recently said:

“Harris attempted to murder Gary Lewis in an unexplained and unprovoked attack. We cannot imagine the terrifying impact of this attack; it left the Gary paralysed at the time but with the full knowledge of knowing what was happening to him, including the risk of death. “Fortunately, he did not die because of the intervention of medical experts and support of local people and neighbour. Harris showed no remorse for his attack and constantly denied he attempted to murder the victim. “We want to thank North Yorkshire police for their investigative work, which supported the CPS prosecution of the defendant and we hope the sentence offers the victim and his family a sense of justice for this shocking and life threatening attack.”

Following sentencing the victim, Gary Lewis has recently said:

“My life and that of my family, friends and colleagues has been irrevocably changed by the violent and unprovoked actions of Darren Harris on that day in July. “I’m grateful for the overwhelming help and support that I have had throughout the six months since this attack.”

The senior investigating officer from North Yorkshire Police, Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Wilkinson recently said:

“This unprovoked violent attack left the victim Gary Lewis with serious injuries. Although the physical injuries may heal the mental trauma of the attack will stay with Gary for life. “I’d also like to thank the member of the public who came to Gary’s aid on the afternoon of the attack, they ensured initial first aid was given to the victim before emergency services arrived and also made sure that Darren Harris wasn’t able to leave the scene. “This has been a complex investigation, and I would like to thank my team for their hard work in bringing Harris to justice. I hope that this goes some way to helping Gary come to terms with what has happened.”

