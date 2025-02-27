Former Olympic swimmer jailed for 21 years for raping teenage girls

A former Olympic swimmer and trainee police officer, who represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Games, has been jailed at Plymouth Crown Court for raping two teenage girls. He has also been placed on the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life.

Antony James, 35, was yesterday sentenced to a total of 21 years. He was convicted by a jury in October 2024 of eight charges, including three counts of rape, three of sexual activity with a child, and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity. James had denied the offences, but pleaded guilty to six counts of making indecent images of a child, including four videos and seven photos of the most serious category A.

James was a student officer with Devon and Cornwall Police at the time of his arrest.

Gemma Kneebone from the Crown Prosecution Service said:

“Antony James is a serial liar and manipulator who used his position as a respected swimmer and coach to control his young victims and fulfil his own sexual desires. He now faces a substantial jail sentence as a result of his appalling behaviour.

“The young women who came forward to give evidence showed tremendous courage, and this prosecution would not have been possible without their support.

“The Crown Prosecution Service is committed to securing justice for the victims of rape and sexual abuse and we will prosecute those who commit these appalling crimes to the full extent of the law.”