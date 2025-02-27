Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Former Olympic swimmer jailed for 21 years for raping teenage girls
A former Olympic swimmer and trainee police officer, who represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Games, has been jailed at Plymouth Crown Court for raping two teenage girls. He has also been placed on the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life.
Antony James, 35, was yesterday sentenced to a total of 21 years. He was convicted by a jury in October 2024 of eight charges, including three counts of rape, three of sexual activity with a child, and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity. James had denied the offences, but pleaded guilty to six counts of making indecent images of a child, including four videos and seven photos of the most serious category A.
James was a student officer with Devon and Cornwall Police at the time of his arrest.
Gemma Kneebone from the Crown Prosecution Service said:
“Antony James is a serial liar and manipulator who used his position as a respected swimmer and coach to control his young victims and fulfil his own sexual desires. He now faces a substantial jail sentence as a result of his appalling behaviour.
“The young women who came forward to give evidence showed tremendous courage, and this prosecution would not have been possible without their support.
“The Crown Prosecution Service is committed to securing justice for the victims of rape and sexual abuse and we will prosecute those who commit these appalling crimes to the full extent of the law.”
Notes to editors
- Gemma Kneebone is a Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS South West.
- Antony James (DOB 05/11/1989) was sentenced to:
21 years imprisonment (Three counts of rape)
12 years concurrently (Three counts of sexual activity with a child)
11 years concurrently (Two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity)
7 years concurrently (Six counts of making indecent photographs of a child)
- The offences took place over a 10-year period between 2012 and 2022.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/south-west/news/former-olympic-swimmer-jailed-21-years-raping-teenage-girls
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Six people convicted of modern slavery26/02/2025 09:20:00
Six people who exploited Vietnamese workers who had been smuggled into the UK for forced labour on cannabis farms have been convicted (Monday 24 February).
Teen who shot dead mother, brother, and sister pleads guilty to murders25/02/2025 15:25:00
Nicholas Prosper, 19, appeared at Luton Crown Court on 24 February 2025 where he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, one count of purchasing a firearm without a firearm certificate, one count of possessing a firearm with intent to danger life, and one count of having an article with a blade.
UPDATED WITH SENTENCE: MP jailed for assaulting man at taxi rank25/02/2025 12:20:00
A politician has been jailed for punching a man several times at a taxi rank in Cheshire.
Man who conspired to commit FGM has jail sentence increased18/02/2025 13:22:00
A man who arranged a female genital mutilation (FGM) procedure for a young girl has had his jail sentence increased.
Four convicted of demolition industry corruption worth over £600,00014/02/2025 10:15:00
Four people (12 February 2025) have been found guilty of corruption within the demolition industry.
Man convicted of murdering retired postmistress in 201313/02/2025 16:10:00
A man who brutally attacked a retired postmistress more than a decade ago before starting a series of fires inside her home has today been found guilty of her murder.
Man convicted of defrauding Leeds City Council out of small businesses grants during Covid13/02/2025 09:10:00
A man has been found guilty of defrauding Leeds City Council out of more than £710,000 which was meant to support small businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Father jailed for murdering his daughter in a ‘play fight’11/02/2025 12:20:00
A father who murdered his daughter in what he had claimed to be a ‘play fight’ at their home was yesterday jailed for life with a minimum of 15 years at Teesside Crown Court.