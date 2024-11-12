Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Former piano teacher jailed for prolific sexual offences against 19 victims
A former director of music at a private school who indecently assaulted 10 pupils was yesterday jailed for 12 years for a number of sexual offences.
David Pickthall, 66, carried out the abuse between 1979 and 2003 whilst employed as a teacher at Brentwood school in Essex and in his capacity as Choirmaster in the Borough of Havering. His victims were aged between nine and 14.
The scale of his offending covered a total of 19 victims between 1979 and 2021. His victims reported how they felt that they and their families were manipulated into believing he was a trusted friend. Many spoke about the long-lasting impact of the abuse.
Samantha Wright from the Crown Prosecution Service yesterday said:
“David Pickthall sexually abused those who were at their most vulnerable. He exploited his relationship with the victims using his trusted position in the community.
“To each and every one of Pickthall’s victims, I thank you for coming forward.
“I hope today sends a clear message that anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse should not hesitate in making a report to the Police regardless of the position or status that the abuser holds in society.”
All the victims described how Pickthall would start by tickling them during private lessons and when they fell to the ground he would put in his hand down the boys’ trousers. Pickthall previously pleaded guilty to 16 counts of indecent assault against 10 victims.
He integrated himself into the families of the victims, gaining their trust and respect. All the victims recounted similar examples of how Pickthall groomed them by giving them alcohol, showing them pornographic films and magazines, and letting them stay in his guest room.
Many victims said they did not speak out at the time for fear of not being believed due to Pickthall’s prominence within their community. They describe being conflicted, that this was an individual who had mentored and developed their musical career but at the same time had manipulated the situation in order to sexually assault them.
Pickthall also pleaded guilty to 10 charges of voyeurism. The eight young adult victims were secretly filmed by Pickthall when they stayed in his spare bedroom. They had been his students at the school who had remained in touch with him socially. The hidden cameras caught them naked or in their underwear. One was filmed using the toilet.
When one of those adult victims was a teenager, Pickthall got him to send indecent images of himself by pretending to be a teenage girl on social media. He then used those images to create fake social media accounts and engaged in sexual communication with other young males online. He pleaded guilty to two counts of making indecent images of a child.
Pickthall’s 19th victim was a 15-year-old boy who was manipulated into sending a photo of his genitals. Pickthall had pretended to be a teenage boy and asked for the indecent photo.
Pickthall retired in 2014 and was given an MBE the following year for services to education and charity.
To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has established a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.
Notes to Editors
- David Pickthall (dob 28/9/1958) was sentenced for the following offences:
- Indecent assault, contrary to section 15 of the Sexual Offences Act 1956. Sixteen counts against 10 victims. The offences occurred between 1979 and 2003. The victims were aged between nine and 16
- Voyeurism, contrary to section 67 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. Ten counts against eight victims. The offences occurred between 2014 and 2021. The victims were aged between 17 and 27
- Making indecent images of a child, contrary to section 1 of the Protection of Children Act 1978. Three counts against two victims. The offences occurred in 2015 and 2021. The victims were 16/17 and 15 respectively
- He was charged on 27 August 2024 and pleaded guilty on 8 October at Colchester Magistrates’ Court
- A victim has the right to anonymity under section 1 of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 1992
- Samantha Wright is a Specialist Prosecutor for the Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit within the CPS Serious Economic and Organised Crime International Directorate (SEOCID).
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/former-piano-teacher-jailed-prolific-sexual-offences-against-19-victims
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Victims of crime will receive additional support following Budget11/11/2024 10:27:00
Victims of crime and specialist RASSO units will be better supported thanks to funding allocated to the CPS from the Budget, confirms the Solicitor General.
MP charged with assault following incident in Frodsham08/11/2024 11:20:00
Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by Cheshire Police, we have authorised a charge of common assault against Mike Amesbury MP, 55.
Wagner Group supporter jailed for terrorist offences04/11/2024 10:15:00
A man who claimed to be part of the proscribed organisation the Wagner Group has been jailed for two and a half years
A former surgeon found guilty of causing harm during multiple male circumcision operations31/10/2024 12:20:00
A former surgeon, who was struck off the UK medical register in 2015, while working at Southampton General Hospital has been convicted today of causing actual bodily harm, child cruelty and administering a prescription only medicine to several young and vulnerable patients for ignoring basic hygiene rules in performing home male circumcisions and showing complete disregard to patient health, safety and comfort.
Man who spiked orange juice to force miscarriage convicted31/10/2024 10:15:00
A man who gave orange juice to a woman that he spiked with an abortion-inducing drug has been found guilty of administering a poison to procure a miscarriage.
CPS authorises two further charges against Axel Rudakubana30/10/2024 13:15:00
Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised two further charges against Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 18, from Banks in Lancashire.
Crown Prosecution Service launches Go Prosecute - a brand-new barrister development programme29/10/2024 09:15:00
Go Prosecute, a brand-new development programme for newly qualified barristers to gain invaluable prosecution experience, has been launched by the Crown Prosecution Service.
Man who used AI technology to create child sexual abuse images jailed28/10/2024 14:05:00
A man who used a computer programme and AI technology to alter photographs of real children to create sexual abuse images, and encouraged the rape of children via the internet, has been jailed.