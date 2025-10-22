Crown Prosecution Service
Former police chief constable charged with fraud and misconduct in public office
The Crown Prosecution Service yesterday announced that Nick Adderley, 59, has been charged with fraud and misconduct in public office following allegations that he made false claims about his military service and educational achievements when applying to work for the police.
Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said: “We have decided to prosecute former Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley with offences of fraud and misconduct in public office.
"This follows an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into claims made by Mr Adderley in reference to his military service and educational attainments.
“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
“We have worked closely with the Independent Office for Police Conduct as they carried out their investigation.”
Mr Adderley will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 10 November 2025.
We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.
It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.
Notes to editors
- Nick Adderley, [DOB: 20/09/1966], is the former chief constable of Northamptonshire Police.
- He is charged with fraud, contrary to section 1 of the Fraud Act (2006), and misconduct in public office, contrary to common law.
- The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
- The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
