Former police officer admits involvement in fraudulent ‘crash for cash’ scam

An ex-police officer who fled the UK before being extradited has pleaded guilty to his part in a scam where fraudulent personal injury claims were made after deliberate vehicle crashes.

While working as a Met Police officer, Kuldip Singh, 42, was part of a group which organised pre-arranged collisions with vehicles and then made fraudulent claims for compensation from insurance companies.

The ‘crash for cash’ scam saw the group receive thousands of pounds in personal injury and vehicle damage compensation.

In one such incident on 11 March 2016, a member of the group, Raiyaan Anwar, 32, who worked as a Tesco delivery driver at the time, drove his delivery van into the back of a white Citroen, being driven by Singh.

Singh’s passengers were four other men who were all involved in the scam.

Anwar admitted liability for the crash to his then employer Tesco but did not inform them of his acquaintance with the driver and passengers of the car. This led to five personal injury compensation claims and those fraudulent claims came to a total of £33,362 although only £912 was paid.

Singh also ran a car hire company called ADK Supreme with another man, Alper Emin, 55, where high-value vehicles were obtained on finance and rented out for a fee to individuals who would probably have been unable to pay for the vehicles themselves.

A client of ADK Supreme crashed one of the rented Mercedes cars and to avoid liability, Singh and Emin falsely alleged that a burglary had taken place at the company address and that the key to the crashed Mercedes had been stolen. There had been no such burglary.

Singh subsequently made a false insurance claim to cover the damage to the crashed car and received £16,145 from the insurance company.

Three further cars leased by ADK Supreme were involved in collisions or issued with tickets for road traffic violations, and Singh falsely claimed that the cars had been cloned to avoid being held liable.

He also created a false police report that one of his leased cars had been cloned and persuaded a member of police staff to make the entry on the police database in an attempt to avoid suspicion.

Singh was dismissed without notice from the Metropolitan Police Service on 23 November 2017 for gross misconduct.

Singh and the other men then fled the country, but Singh was extradited from Georgia on 4 March 2026. The co-suspects – Anwar, Emin, Krishna Gnanaseelan 31, and Singh Dehal, also 31 – have been prosecuted in their absence and their cases concluded. They remain at large.

At Southwark Crown Court yesterday, Singh pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud by false representation, two counts of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, two counts of perverting the course of justice and unauthorised access to a computer to facilitate the commission of further offences.

He will be sentenced at the same court on 2 June 2026.

Busola Johnson, Specialist Prosecutor with the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Kuldip Singh was a serving police officer when he chose to involve himself in a corrupt scam that saw fraudulent insurance claims made after pre-arranged crashes. On top of that, he made fraudulent and false claims about vehicles from his own car hire company.

“This was not a momentary lapse of judgement but a sustained pattern of calculated dishonesty, carried out for financial gain and designed to deceive insurers, employers and the justice system itself.

“The public are entitled to expect the highest standards from those entrusted with enforcing the law, and Kuldip Singh’s actions represented a serious betrayal of that trust and caused significant financial harm.

“The Crown Prosecution Service will not hesitate to prosecute anyone — including those in positions of authority — who seek to abuse their role and undermine confidence in the justice system.”