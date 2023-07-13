Crown Prosecution Service
Former police officer convicted of bribery offences
A former officer responsible for policing nightclubs and bars in London’s West End has been convicted of taking bribes including tickets to exclusive events, a family holiday to Morocco, and renovations to his home.
Frank Partridge, 49, who was formerly of the Metropolitan Police’s Westminster Licensing Unit, pleaded guilty to three charges of bribery and was convicted of four further charges of bribery following a 12-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.
The role of a police licensing unit is to work with the owners and operators of licensed premises to help prevent crime and secure public safety. As a sergeant in the Westminster Licensing Unit, Partridge had direct responsibility for overseeing the performance of those working within in the licensing industry and for enforcement action against venues or businesses that were not operating within the terms of their license and meeting licensing objectives.
Between September 2013 and June 2015, he developed and nurtured unprofessional and inappropriate relationships with business owners and security firms in the West End.
Partridge, who left the Met in 2016, received substantial financial or other advantages from his co-defendants, including free hospitality, a bespoke tailored suit and shirts, tickets to exclusive events, and a family holiday to Morocco at the cost of nearly £7,000.
The prosecution was able to prove that the bribes were intended either as a reward for Partridge having performed his role as a police officer improperly in the past - or they were paid with the intention of inducing him to do so in the future.
His co-defendants:
Ryan Bishti, 43, owner of the Cirque le Soir nightclub, gave Partridge tickets to see the rock band Metallica and paid for the renovation of his home. He was convicted of one count of bribery.
Terry Neil, 56, was a director of Managed Security Services Ltd - trading as TSS - which provided security services to a very significant number of venues in the West End. He provided Partridge with a bespoke suit and hospitality at high-end London venues and exclusive charity events. His was convicted of one count of bribery.
Anna Ginandes, 45, and a man who cannot be named for legal reasons, were involved in running a company whose services included providing security to entertainment venues in the West End. They were convicted of bribing Partridge with the Moroccan holiday for him and his family.
Two further defendants were acquitted of all charges.
Partridge will be sentenced on 18 July, while his co-defendants will be sentenced on 21 September.
Debbie Jeffrey, senior specialist prosecutor with the CPS’ Special Crime Division, said: “As a police sergeant in the Westminster Licensing Unit, Frank Partridge had a central role in ensuring that venues and businesses operating in the West End of London did so within the terms of their license and were meeting licensing objectives to reduce crime and maintain public safety.
“It was clearly wrong and unlawful for someone in his position to receive financial and other advantages from those who owned, operated or were linked to such premises, and against whom he had a duty to take direct enforcement action if required.
“Partridge was nevertheless the recipient of significant bribes and developed and nurtured relationships for his own benefit – and in turn for the benefits of others.
“As a police officer, Partridge abused his position of power by cultivating unprofessional and inappropriately close relationships with a small number of individuals involved in providing entertainment and security at the venues he was charged with policing.
“He was found to have performed his professional duties improperly for the benefit of those individuals, in a manner that was incompatible with his position as a police officer, and for which he was rewarded with hospitality at exclusive events and high-end venues, bespoke clothing, a family holiday and house renovations as a result.”
