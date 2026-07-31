Former police officer jailed after forming inappropriate sexual relationship with domestic abuse victim

A former Dorset Police officer has been jailed for misconduct in public office after abusing his position of trust with a vulnerable domestic abuse victim.

James McClements pleaded guilty on 10 April 2026 to one count of misconduct in public office.

McClements met the victim when he attended her address as a police officer following a report of domestic abuse in November 2023. The victim had contacted police after an incident involving her former partner.

After attending the incident, McClements provided the victim with his personal contact details. He went on to enter into an inappropriate relationship with her whilst he was still involved in the ongoing police proceedings connected to her former partner.

McClements also improperly accessed police computer systems relating to the victim, her former partner and incidents connected to her. A review of Dorset Police records found that he had accessed relevant police records on seven occasions between November 2023 and May 2024.

The offending also included discouraging the victim from reporting a breach of bail conditions by her former partner. The victim later said she had been told not to contact police because McClements was at her address at the time and feared he would lose his job if this became known.

The case came to light after Dorset Police’s counter-corruption unit received information from a charity supporting vulnerable people.

Andrew Eddy, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “James McClements abused the trust placed in him as a police officer and exploited a vulnerable domestic abuse victim who should have been protected.

“His conduct was wholly unacceptable, undermined confidence in policing, and placed the victim at further risk – and he has now received a custodial sentence for the crime he committed.

“I would like to thank the victim for her bravery in coming forward in this case.

“The CPS will not hesitate prosecute such serious breaches of public trust and we encourage all victims of domestic abuse – no matter who the perpetrator is – to come forward and report it.”

Building the case

McClements was arrested in November 2024. He gave a no comment interview, but phone evidence, police system records and witness evidence supported the prosecution case.

Our lawyers argued that McClements had grossly breached the trust placed in him as a police officer and had exploited a vulnerable woman who should have been able to rely on him for protection and professionalism.

His conduct placed the victim at further risk by discouraging her from reporting concerns about her former partner and undermined public confidence in policing.

Original sentence

On 17 June 2026, McClements was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months. This came after he previously resigned from Dorset Police in April 2025.

Unduly lenient sentence

The CPS then made a request for the Attorney General’s Office to review the case under the Unduly Lenient Sentencing scheme. After a careful consideration, the Law Officers referred the case to the Court of Appeal.

On 29 July 2026, the Court of Appeal increased the sentence under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

As a result, the original sentence was quashed and replaced with 15 months’ imprisonment. During the initial sentencing hearing, we argued that McClements exploited a vulnerable woman and that he posed danger to her through his actions – both aggravating features. We also presented the case at sentencing that his gross breach of trust and the fact the offending occurred over a prolonged period of time were grounds for the defendant receiving an immediate custodial sentence.