Former police officer sentenced for indecently assaulting child
A former police officer was yesterday sentenced after he was found guilty of indecently assaulting a teen girl more than 25 years ago.
Paul Harold, 47, was prosecuted by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) following an investigation by Staffordshire Police.
In May 1997, Harold arrested the 15-year-old victim for shoplifting in Newcastle-under-Lyme. She was vulnerable and living in care at the time.
When he took her to the police station he wrote his phone number on the back of her hand.
He went on to phone her at the care home where she was staying and arranged to meet her. On one occasion, he took her to his home where he indecently assaulted her.
When presented with the evidence compiled by the prosecution, the jury found Harold guilty of two counts of indecent assault.
He was yesterday sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years.
Claire Brinton, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS’ Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, yesterday said:
“Paul Harold abused his position of trust as a police officer to assault a child that he knew was vulnerable.
“I want to thank the victim for coming forward after so many years. We know how difficult it can be to revisit previous experiences - but her speaking out has been instrumental in securing justice in this case.
“The Crown Prosecution Service remains committed to supporting victims of child sexual abuse and ensuring that offenders face justice regardless of when their crimes were committed.
“I encourage any victims of child sexual abuse and sexual violence to report the crimes committed against them to the police. You are not alone and there is always help available.”
To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has established a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.
Notes to Editors
- Claire Brinton is a Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS’ Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit which is part of the Serious Economic, Organised Crime and International Directorate (SEOCID).
- On 14 March 2025, following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Paul Harold [DOB: 26/11/77] was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault.
- On 28 April 2025, he was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years.
- Harold was a police officer between October 1996 and June 1997.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/former-police-officer-sentenced-indecently-assaulting-child
