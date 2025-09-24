Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Former police officer who raped women is jailed
A former police officer has been jailed after being found guilty of rape, coercive or controlling behaviour, voyeurism and stalking, in relation to three women.
Jake Cummings, 26 and of Hertfordshire, was sentenced to 16 years' imprisonment yesterday (23/09/25) at St Albans Crown Court - following two trials at the same court.
Cummings had been found guilty of coercive or controlling behaviour, voyeurism and stalking in October 2024.
When jurors were not been able to reach verdicts on charges of rape against two women, prosecutors with CPS Thames and Chiltern sought a re-trial. Cummings was subsequently found guilty of two rapes in July 2025.
Neil Vaughan, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Jake Cummings thought that he was above the law, but his convictions prove otherwise.
“These women did not know one another, but together they painted a compelling picture which laid bare the vile pattern of abuse inflicted by Cummings.
“We worked closely with Hertfordshire Police following a complex investigation which highlighted the dark reality of domestic abuse.
“We hope his convictions reiterate the clear message that the CPS will relentlessly pursue justice for victims of rape and serious sexual offences.”
Notes to editors
- Neil Vaughan is a Senior Crown Prosecutor with CPS Thames and Chiltern.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/thames-and-chiltern/news/former-police-officer-who-raped-women-jailed
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Prosecutors urge strangulation survivors to come forward as charges reach record high23/09/2025 10:20:00
Michael Cosgrove, 45, had known his partner, Kerry Allan, for a year when he tried to kill her by strangulation.
Man charged with murder after death of prisoner18/09/2025 15:25:00
The Crown Prosecution Service yesterday announced that James Desborough, 39, has been charged with the murder of prisoner Steven Kempster, 65, at HMP Exeter on Monday 15 September.
Man charged with blackmail and communications offences within British politics17/09/2025 15:20:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced charges against a man alleged to have sent Whatsapp messages to five people within Westminster circles.
Man charged with encouraging or assisting suicide16/09/2025 10:20:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced that Miles Cross, 33, has been charged with encouraging or assisting suicide following allegations that he sold a chemical compound via an online forum.
Neo-Nazi music family sentenced for stirring up racial hatred15/09/2025 09:10:00
A father and his two adult children have been imprisoned after being found guilty of inciting racial hatred through neo-Nazi music.
A man who posed as a teenager is jailed for grooming and sexually abusing three girls08/09/2025 10:25:00
An ex-warehouse employee who posed as a teenage boy online to groom and sexually abuse three young girls has been jailed.
Man who sexually assaulted teenage girl in Epping is convicted08/09/2025 09:25:00
A man who sexually assaulted and harassed a 14-year-old girl in Epping has been convicted.
Men involved in conspiracy to smuggle migrants into UK jailed05/09/2025 16:25:00
Two men have been jailed for conspiring to facilitate the illegal immigration of migrants – including eight children - into the UK who were hidden in the back of a lorry.