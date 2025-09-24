Former police officer who raped women is jailed

A former police officer has been jailed after being found guilty of rape, coercive or controlling behaviour, voyeurism and stalking, in relation to three women.

Jake Cummings, 26 and of Hertfordshire, was sentenced to 16 years' imprisonment yesterday (23/09/25) at St Albans Crown Court - following two trials at the same court.

Cummings had been found guilty of coercive or controlling behaviour, voyeurism and stalking in October 2024.

When jurors were not been able to reach verdicts on charges of rape against two women, prosecutors with CPS Thames and Chiltern sought a re-trial. Cummings was subsequently found guilty of two rapes in July 2025.

Neil Vaughan, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Jake Cummings thought that he was above the law, but his convictions prove otherwise.

“These women did not know one another, but together they painted a compelling picture which laid bare the vile pattern of abuse inflicted by Cummings.

“We worked closely with Hertfordshire Police following a complex investigation which highlighted the dark reality of domestic abuse.

“We hope his convictions reiterate the clear message that the CPS will relentlessly pursue justice for victims of rape and serious sexual offences.”